How Much Does Jake From State Farm Get Paid?

When it comes to marketing a business or product, commercials are one of the most effective forms of advertising. It’s important for them to be engaging enough to keep viewers interested, otherwise they run the risk of potential customers changing the channel and not responding to the commercial’s call to action. When most companies find an effective or popular formula with their advertising, they tend to milk it for all it’s worth. Of course, you can’t do the same thing every time and expect different results, so most companies also try to build a series of commercials that utilize their popular premise in a variety of different scenarios. From the Geico Gecko to Flo from Progressive, companies have used their marketing mascots to create quirky 30-second scenes that are about as iconic as Popeye and spinach.

Over the past few years, no mascot has become more popular than Jake from State Farm. It all started in 2011, when State Farm released an ad that found an agent trying to assist a customer at 3:00 in the morning. The purpose of the commercial was to convey that State Farm was always accessible to their customers, even in the wee hours of the morning. However, the commercial decided to add a creative and comedic twist.

A male customer is seen sneakily walking around his living room as he whispers to a State Farm agent named Jake about his insurance options. The man’s irate wife comes downstairs and immediately accuses her husband of talking to another woman before grabbing the phone to rip the agent a new one. Never once considering that her husband is actually talking to a State Farm agent whose name is actually Jake, the wife mocks the agent and demands to know what he’s wearing. To this, Jake simply replies, “Uh…khakis?”

The line became an instant hit with audiences, prompting State Farm to run it for several years before deciding to expand the storyline in 2019. In the original commercial, Jake from State Farm was an actual State Farm employee whose real name was Jake and who had won a company audition to be in the commercial. Although the character still carries his name, the original Jake was not a trained actor, so when State Farm finally decided to capitalize on the character’s popularity, they decided to go in a more professional direction.

How Much Does Jake From State Farm Get Paid? 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thus, the company hired aspiring actor Kevin Mimms, who is now the current “Jake from State Farm” agent. The company even used old footage from their original ad and inserted new footage of Mimms reciting the infamous “khakis” line to capitalize on the commercial one last time before “rebooting” Jake’s character.

Since then, Mimms has been featured in numerous State Farm ads over the past three years and has quickly become just as recognizable as his peers Gecko and Flo. With so much popularity, Mimms has got to be getting paid a pretty penny, right? Just how much does he make for playing the likable agent?

According to A Lot Living, Mimms’ salary for State Farm has yet to be disclosed. However, it’s reported that his net worth is somewhere between $100,000 and $1.2 million. Broken down, it could be argued that Mimms is possibly getting paid $10,000 to $15,000 per commercial, plus royalties, but that would be more of a speculative guess. Then again, with Mimms being an aspiring actor and a smaller name in entertainment, these figures might not be that far-fetched.

Regardless of what he’s getting paid, there’s no disputing that Kevin Mimms isn’t doing too bad for himself for a guy whose face has only been seen 30 seconds at a time for the last three years.