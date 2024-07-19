Is ‘Supacell’ getting a second season?

Netflix is in no way known for producing stellar content, but every once in a while, it actually manages to stick the landing.

The success and popularity of Supacell is surprising not only because its a Netflix original, but also because it entered the overstuffed superhero genre at arguably the worst time. Superhero fatigue is at an all-time high, as people turn aside from the MCU and seek out more original concepts, so the super powered series’ popularity really speaks to the stellar performances, writing, and overall quality of the series.

The first season of Supacell debuted in late June 2024 to sky-high reviews. Its sitting pretty with a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans are already clamoring for another season.

Are we getting a season 2 of Supacell?

Season 1 of Supacell arrived on Netflix in its entirety at the tail end of June, and fans ate it up in record time. They’re obsessed with the sleek twist on the classic superhero formula, and hungry for more.

With the debut season still so fresh on fans’ minds, it’s no wonder they’re on the hunt for what comes next, but the studio will need a bit more time to decide whether or not another season is warranted. Typically it takes between one and six months for a show to earn a renewal — unless it’s starkly, insanely popular right out of the gate — which likely means fans have a few months left to wait before we discover if season 2 of Supacell is a go.

That being said, the chances for another season — and likely another two seasons, at least — is very high, given the plan laid out by Supacell creator Andrew Onwubolu — known best as Rapman — regarding the future of his series.

Rapman reportedly pitched a minimum of three seasons to Netflix, and — given the show’s instant popularity — its unlikely the streamer will stiff him on that front. It will most likely spend the next few months perusing the numbers and making fans sweat, but with a clear future in mind, and so much fan support backing it, it’s almost certain Supacell will be back for more eventually.

