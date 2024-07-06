Netflix may have a new smash hit on its hands as high-concept superhero show with 100% RT instantly powers to the top of charts

Netflix has successfully conquered many genres — true crime, old-school romance, K-dramas, zombie apocalypses, etc. And now, seems like it is prepped to give the MCU a run for its money with its new series that has raced to the top of streaming charts across countries.

On June 27, 2024, a brilliant new series began streaming on Netflix — Supacell is a British superhero show created by London rapper Rapman. Its intriguing premise is unlike the many other superhero vehicles currently airing.

It chronicles the adventures (and misadventures) of a group of seemingly ordinary Black people from South London. They have a history of sickle cell disease in common and find each other when they all unexpectedly manifest superpowers. The group must then work together to evade capture by a top-secret organization that wishes to control them.

It boasts a talented cast of British actors, including former Hollyoaks stars Tosin Cole and Calvin Demba, Some Girls actress Adelayo Adedayo, and Hollywood royalty Eddie Marsan — a man with ample superhero experience from his roles in V for Vendetta (2005), Hancock (2008) and Deadpool 2 (2018), and who plays a high-ranking member of the organization trying to harness the superpowered individuals in the new show.

Supacell has unexpectedly taken the streaming world by storm, but precisely how well is it doing?

How is Supacell performing?

While we’re sure Rapman and his gifted cast must have known they had a gem on their hands with Supacell, nobody could have dreamed of it performing as well as it is.

The high-concept offering has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, meaning every certified critic who’s reviewed it has given it a positive score. Tilly Pearce of the Radio Times said, “Supacell brings something truly unique and intelligent to the table,” and Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury commented, “With a killer soundtrack and an unpredictable storyline, Rapman’s series is one of the best streaming surprises of the summer.”

Moreover, as FlixPatrol shows, after its first week of streaming, Supacell has emphatically muscled its way to the top of the Netflix top TV show rankings, beating the likes of The Man with 1000 Kids, Bridgerton, and Worst Roommate Ever to nab the prestigious spot.

The first season of Supacell has six brilliant episodes, with a high-stakes finale that pushes viewers to the edge of their seats. Fans of the show will be praying for a second season — and given how the first has been received, you have to believe it will come. If you haven’t seen it, check it out — Amazon’s The Boys may have to finally beat some serious competition to retain its current popularity.

