‘Give me 14 of them right now!’: A sleeper streaming hit puts MCU in South London and erases its compulsory lifeline to nab #1

When was the last time a superhero series left you not only entertained but also informed, enlightened, and hungry for more?

This is exactly what happened as a new contender has emerged, quietly shedding its skin to reveal a fresh and groundbreaking take on the genre. In fact, it’s doing so well that it’s claimed the #1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list across multiple countries since its release on June 27 (via FlixPatrol). And to think, just a year ago, this show was barely a blip on the radar. Den of Geek reported on it back in March 2023, noting that despite its impressive cast and ongoing filming, there was little buzz surrounding the project. It didn’t even have its own Wikipedia page back then!

So, what’s this game-changing show that’s got everyone talking? Drumroll, please… it’s Supacell! Created by rapper and filmmaker Rapman, also known as Andrew Onwubolu, Supacell is a six-episode series that follows five black South Londoners who unexpectedly develop superpowers. Leading the charge is Tosin Cole, who you might recognize from Doctor Who. He plays Michael Lasaki, a delivery driver who finds out his partner, Dionne (played by Adelayo Adedayo), is going to die in a few weeks. Talk about a ticking clock! The rest of the super-powered crew must band together to save her, all while navigating their own personal struggles.

But Supacell‘s success isn’t just a fluke

If there’s one thing that’s clear about Supacell, it’s that fans are absolutely obsessed. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at some of the reactions on social media:

my goodness. it’s like top boy meets x men meets doctor strange: multiverse of madness.



whoever thought of this premise and assumed i’d sit down and watch the whole thing was absolutely correct give me 14 of them right now #Supacell — jade (@itsjustjadaxo) June 28, 2024

I mean, if that’s not a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is. And this user is not alone. Others are practically begging for more episodes, with one user demanding a whole new season.

I need ALL of you to get into Supacell. The way this show managed to be entertaining thanks to the fantasy/sci-fi side of it but also so informative and eye-opening was really a beautiful surprise.

Sickle cell is not spoken about enough! I need a season 2 EXPEDITIOUSLY pic.twitter.com/831ShFOcDx — Daniel Aether (@danielaetherr) June 29, 2024

I haven’t even finished #Supacell and I need more, 6 episodes is criminal — lala // (@illcallyouback0) June 28, 2024

It’s clear that Supacell is resonating with viewers on a deep level.

Supacell is a bold, unapologetic celebration of black culture, specifically the lives of black South Londoners. The series fearlessly addresses issues such as knife crime and racial profiling. It also tackles the lesser-known yet significant issue of sickle cell anemia, a genetic blood disorder that primarily affects people of African and Caribbean descent. In the U.K., sickle cell anemia is the fastest-growing genetic disorder. Despite its prevalence, sickle cell anemia remains largely misunderstood and underrepresented in popular culture. The Netflix drama breaks this silence, bringing much-needed attention to a condition that disproportionately affects the black community.

In fact, Supacell‘s commitment to grounded storytelling is what sets it apart from the rest of the superhero pack. While the MCU and DC universes are busy blowing up cities and battling intergalactic threats, Supacell is tackling the issues that matter to real people.

As the mastermind behind the show, Rapman, asked while speaking to Deadline, if you suddenly developed superpowers, what would be your first move? Would you rush to the nearest tailor and commission a flashy cape and suit to match your newfound abilities? *cough* MCU *cough* Or would you, like any sane “real” person, take a moment to process the fact that your life has just been turned upside down? I’m sure I would probably opt for the latter.

“As much as I love Marvel and DC you know it’s going to work out in the end but in our story you just don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s a grounded superpowers show. They are hero characters but they’re all very flawed.”

Rapman is no stranger to success. Before Supacell, he gave us Blue Story, a crime thriller that explored the impact of gang violence on two childhood friends. That film not only won an NME Award for Best Film but also earned its lead actor, Stephen Odubola, a BAFTA Rising Star Award. And now, with Supacell, Rapman is proving that he’s not a one-hit wonder.

If you haven’t already jumped on the Supacell bandwagon, now might be the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

