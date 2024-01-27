Amid lively discussions of Donald Trump’s nabbing a well-deserved status of being bankrupt, dropped the news of the ex-U.S. president being ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Caroll for defaming her. A cause of celebration that was immediately followed by Marjorie Taylor Greene showing why she should be slapped with a similar, if not heftier, lawsuit.

Recommended Videos

At this point, deducing the “why” is not that difficult. While her ideal, the first indicted former president of the U.S, was attending the second hearing of the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Caroll, his supporters were busy condemning the very legal and logical court proceedings that found Trump and his lawyer’s conduct disrespectful and were horrified when these actions were loudly called out.

JUST IN: Donald Trump just got up and walked out of the courtroom as E. Jean Carroll’s attorney started making her closing argument.



The rogue judge also threatened to throw Trump lawyer Alina Habba in jail.



The walkout happened as Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan was trying to… pic.twitter.com/zPEUSEPw0O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2024

Of course, this was followed by him getting slapped with the order to pay Caroll a towering amount in damages that is eight times the compensation the former Elle columnist’s lawyers were seeking. So, just like Trump’s definition of makeup is seemingly dunking his face in Nutella, for his prime devotee, the never-not-annoying MTG, questioning logic with either non-sensical claims or by supporting those who make such assertions is second to breathing.

So, after finding it “outrageous” that the judge was rightfully displeased by Trump’s lack of manners and his inability to act with respect in front of a jury, she dutifully resorted to calling the media and the judge “dishonest” for the trial and its verdict that had a live telecast. Hence continues her adventures as the unanimously labeled “shrieking baboon”– a lot of noise not backed by even a smidge of logic.

The dishonest media not reporting the facts leads to the same results as the dishonest judge not allowing the facts to be told in his politically weaponized courtroom. https://t.co/nnJXESVLDX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 27, 2024

Yes, Greene, sure. We appreciate your obsession with facts, so how about the one where your favorite 2024 election candidate was found guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Caroll? Or is it just facts you and all the Trump-ducks cooked up? Given that if the former POTUS’ somehow magically wins this year, his victory will profit all his loud political supporters, shouldn’t the likes of Greene, who continue to spew and support defamatory claims against Caroll also be made to pay millions in compensatory damages?

Anyway, as Greene continued showing her overwhelming adoration of Trump and proving exactly why people like her should never be in power, Stephen King, who was happy being “The Rabbit Man” on X, channeling his inner spirit animal or debuting cinema’s enticing villain, and gladly sparking the memories of many spooky connections…

You stand with Texas, but not the country that gave you a chance. And a job.

Folks like you love the Supreme Court when the decision goes your way. Not so much when it doesn’t. https://t.co/8hzE4uWEjq — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 26, 2024

…couldn’t help but remind her where her loyalties should actually lie. Of course, he couldn’t do it without poking a sarcastic finger at her fresh gigantic loss.

You stand with Texas, but not the country that gave you a chance. And a job.

Folks like you love the Supreme Court when the decision goes your way. Not so much when it doesn’t. https://t.co/8hzE4uWEjq — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 26, 2024

While appreciated, King’s dig aimed at Greene at Trump’s expense does little to ease the fact that even if we just count her defamatory tweets — and overlook her many truly outrageous and downright despicable comments — the Republican Rep. probably owes the entire nation (if not the whole wide world) gazillions in compensatory damages.