AMC R2D2 Popcorn Bucket: Where to get the ‘Phantom Menace’ popcorn bucket

For all the Star Wars fans that weren’t able to get their hands on the R2-D2 popcorn bucket in 2019, they now have another chance to! To help kick off the celebration for Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, AMC Theatres is releasing a new limited edition version of the coveted bucket. And with how fast the 2019 one flew off the shelves, it’s expected for this one to sell out just as quickly.

When and where can fans get the R2-D2 popcorn bucket?

Movie goers will be able to buy the R2-D2 bucket starting on Friday, May 3rd at select AMC theaters – just in time for the May the 4th holiday! Because it won’t be available at all AMC locations, fans will want to be sure to check at the different locations around their vicinity so they don’t miss out. The new popcorn container, which promises a new chrome upgrade, will be sold as part of a combo for $49.99 per X. While it may be a bit steep, the combo comes with a large drink and popcorn, and can be the newest edition to Star Wars collections everywhere.

If fans find themselves as part of the group that does miss out on getting the exclusive vessel, they’ll most likely be able to find it on Ebay or other reseller platforms. Quite a few users are still selling the 2019 edition, and most of them are priced at around the same cost as this 2024 version. So, once these new ones start hitting the internet, their prices will likely be quite a bit higher than what AMC is charging. But, when it comes to a collectible such as this one, there’s no doubt that people will pay a pretty penny to own it.

Per AMC, along with being able to buy the popcorn bucket, those who are seeing The Phantom Menace on May 3rd will also get a first look at Star Wars: The Acolyte series, which is dropping on Disney Plus in June. So, fans will definitely be able to have a lot of fun at the theater chain for May the 4th!

