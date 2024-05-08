baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight

The real woman behind the Netflix hit is hitting back.
Published: May 8, 2024

Once Baby Reindeer came out on Netflix and became the world’s latest streaming obsession, everyone declared “Will the real Martha please stand up?” Well, she did, but now she’s sitting down, in order to air her side of the story.

Plenty of hit shows have been loosely based on real events, but much of Baby Reindeer‘s success hinged on the claim that it was a “true story,” with Netflix users growing determined to find out who the character of Martha (Jessica Gunning) was in real life. In the series, Martha obsessively stalking rising comedian Donny Dunn, which actor/creator Richard Gadd has maintained is all accurate to his own experiences.

That said, Gadd was keen never to out the real “Martha,” but in a surprising twist, she has outed herself. Initially confirming her identity in an interview with The Daily Record, Fiona Harvey is now taking to the screen herself to “set the record straight,” in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. Here’s how you can catch the “world exclusive” interview.

How to watch real Martha’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored

Fiona Harvey’s interview will form the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the online talk show of the occasional Fox News pundit. The good news is that, ever since his series was dumped by Fox and its U.K. distributor TalkTV, all episodes of Uncensored now drop on YouTube so can be caught be anyone anywhere in the world. Harvey’s episode goes live at 8pm GMT on Thursday, May 9.

Expect Harvey to lay into Gadd in her interview, going by her irate comments to The Daily Record. Harvey alleges that much of the “facts” about Martha in the series are fictional. “This is all made up and hyperbole. There are no restraining orders, injunctions or interdicts anywhere,” she stressed. “There’s just no way. I’ve not had the police at my door about any of these things.”

Harvey even seems to be considering taking legal action against Gadd. “It’s a load of rubbish,” she said. “I don’t have any money but I’m a perfectly capable lawyer so I will represent myself.”

Harvey is not the only person to speak up against Gadd, with actress Reece Lyons accusing the showrunner of “gaslighting” her during a past relationship.

