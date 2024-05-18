Do Colin and Penelope get married in ‘Bridgerton?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 3.

Dear Gentle Reader, our very own Lady Whistledown is in love — and to be honest, if a Colin Bridgerton existed in our reality, we too would have fallen down quite a romantic rabbit hole. Sadly, Colin remains exclusive to Bridgerton, but we can still live vicariously through Penelope.

After Simon and Daphne’s improbable relationship, followed by Kate and Anthony’s heated romance in season 2, Penelope and Colin were bound to have some much-deserved protagonism in the series. After all, even Lady Whistledown deserves some excitement in her life aside from sharing gossip. We still must wonder, though — does Colin and Penelope’s intent to marry ever materialize, or will they be left in the lurch due to Lady Whistledown’s — oh, apologies, Penelope’s — secret?

Do Penelope and Colin get married in Bridgerton?

Unsurprisingly, Penelope and Colin do get married in the original Bridgerton books. After all, Bridgerton may thrive on gossip, but at its core, it is all about happy endings. Despite knowing they will get their happily ever after, the couple has already faced quite a raucous journey, both individually and together. From constant matchmaking (mostly for Colin) to friendzoning, it has not been easy for Penelope to be in love.

Nonetheless, as fate (and fiction) would have it, they manage to overcome it all. Their biggest hurdle, however, lies ahead in Season 3, as Penelope is forced to reveal her identity as Lady Whistledown. But of course, in the end, love conquers all — and everyone will remain happy and satisfied with all the drama to come. Hopefully, it won’t take long before the two exchange vows, because we’re understandably eager to see who the next social season’s protagonists are.

Bridgerton season 3, part 1 is now available to watch on Netflix.

