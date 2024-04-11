Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.
How old is Penelope in ‘Bridgerton’ and how old is the actress who plays her?

Seriously, what's her skin care regimen?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 12:13 pm

Nicola Coughlan is finally getting a chance to step fully into the spotlight as the reserved but clever Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Bridgerton.

Netflix has released the trailer for the much-beloved Regency-era historical romance series‘ third installment, where Coughlan’s Penelope is seen on a quest to find a husband after deciding to move on from her feelings for charmer Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who curiously decides to help her… as a friend. The season is based on book number four in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

What is the age difference between Penelope and actress Nicola Coughlan?

This might be shocking news to you, dear reader, but the actress who gives life to Penelope is 18 years older than her character. Penelope was 17 when Bridgerton‘s story began in season 1 and is meant to be 19 in the upcoming season. Ireland-born Coughlan, on the other hand, is 37 years old, even though she doesn’t look a day over… well, we won’t say 20, but 25.

Every time a new person discovers this fact about Coughlan, it produces some pretty entertaining posts on X. Anyway, don’t get your buccal fat removed, kids!

The Irish actress first got her big break on another massively popular Netflix teen show, Derry Girls, as the adorably anxious Clare. While Bridgerton has taken up most of her remaining time since 2020, she also appeared in Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s culture-shifting box-office smash Barbie as Diplomat Barbie.

Watch Coughlan in action in her first major lead role when the first part of Bridgerton‘s season 3 arrives on Netflix on May 16. Part two will make its way to the platform a month later on June 13.

Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.