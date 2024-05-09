Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?

It’s not her first role, nor even her first as a leading lady, but Ella Purnell is experiencing a new sort of fame following her appearance in Prime Video’s Fallout.

Recommended Videos

She was already on the receiving end of widespread praise thanks to her role in 2014’s WildLike, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and — while many people may not connect the voice with her face — her performance in Netflix’s Arcane continues to pull in constant commendations.

She’s a singularly talented star, and her popularity following Fallout’s sweeping success is on a sharp rise. She’s quick becoming a go-to star, and that kind of fame comes with questions. Purnell is increasingly finding herself under a microscope, as fans new and old wonder about everything from her future projects to her romantic life.

Who is Ella Purnell dating?

Purnell is on a fast track to becoming one of Hollywood’s most eligible young stars, but — unfortunately for her rapidly-growing fanbase — the 27-year-old is a taken woman. She’s been in a relationship with her current partner, Max Bennett Kelly, for a good few years now, and their romance seems to be going strong.

Kelly and Purnell tend to keep their relationship as far from the spotlight as possible, but both halves of the pair are courting their own version of fame. Kelly isn’t an actor, but his career as a musician stretches all the way back to his high school years. His first band, which he stuck with for a good eight years before COVID, and a move to Los Angeles, ended the band’s tenure.

That’s when Kelly went solo. He released his first solo, “Tukwila Soda Lime,” in 2020, and by 2023 his debut EP was ready to hit shelves. Junk Male released in June of 2023, and a few months later a short film born of a collaboration between Kelly and Purnell followed. Purnell and Kelly’s three-year relationship seems, based on how the pair interact, to be the first of many, many years together.

They seem to utterly adore one another, gushing on social media with relative frequency about how lucky they feel to have one another in their lives. If those heartwarming posts to Instagram are any indication, Kelly’s going to be around for a long time, propping up his partner’s rising star and supporting Purnell through every step of life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more