Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ series recruits ‘Arcane’ star Ella Purnell

Amazon’s episodic adaptation of popular video game franchise Fallout has recruited a new cast member to venture forth into the Wasteland.

Variety reveals that Ella Purnell has become the second major addition to the ensemble, with the star poised to play a currently unnamed character described as “upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit. But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous”.

Purnell will join the cast alongside lead actor Walton Goggins, who will reportedly play a character based on the Fallout video game series’ Ghouls.

Fans may know Purnell from her voice acting role in Netflix’s hit video game adaptation Arcane, where she played the character Jinx. She is also recognized for her turn as Jackie in the Showtime drama series Yellowjackets, while her most recent feature film performance came as Kate Ward in Netflix’s Army of the Dead.

Fallout is scheduled to enter production later this year, with the show set to adapt the main premise of the console favorite, which takes place in an alternate version of Earth destroyed by nuclear war.

Alongside creators and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Bethesda’s Todd Howard will also be involved in the project, so fans of the post-apocalyptic games can feel safe knowing that Fallout is in good hands familiar with the property.

Given that the blockbuster adventure is still in the earliest stages of pre-production, there’s no word yet on a potential release window, but it likely won’t be anytime soon with the casting process currently underway. On the plus side, we can assume there’s going to be many more announcements in the not too distant future.