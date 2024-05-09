Diana, Princess Of Wales, Wearing A Silk Suit Designed By Fashion Designer Bruce Oldfield, During An Official Overseas Visit. Diana's Crystal Heart Earrings Are By Jewellers Butler And Wilson/ Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England
Photos by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category:
Celebrities

Did Kate Middleton meet Princess Diana?

Did the future mother and daughter-in-law ever cross paths?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 9, 2024 10:49 am

When her father-in-law became King Charles III, Kate Middleton got a promotion from Duchess of Cambridge to Princess of Wales, making her the first Royal to claim that title since the late Princess Diana, mother to her husband, Prince William.

Recommended Videos

Middleton is obviously well-ingratiated into the Royal Family at this point, having been married to the heir apparent to the throne since 2011 and having been romantically attached to William for a decade prior. Charles is clearly a fan, having recently appointed her his “Royal Companion.” But did Princess Catherine ever meet Princess Diana?

Did The Crown season 6 invent its Kate and Diana scene?

If you are an avid viewer of Netflix’s The Crown, and take it as automatic that everything in the show is biographically accurate, then you might be under the impression that Kate and Diana met at least once.

In the seventh episode of the show’s sixth and final season, “Alma Mater,” one scene set in December 1996 shows Carole and a 15-year-old Kate Middleton out Christmas shopping when they are stunned to see Diana and an equally adolescent William raising money for charity. Kate, who has a crush on William, goes up to them and gives a generous donation.

“That’s very generous,” Diana says to the young girl, before asking her name. “Catherine,” buts in Carole, before Kate corrects her with her preferred nickname. “Say thank you to Kate,” Diana tells William, after which the two families part with an exchange of “Merry Christmas.”

So is this scene based on fact? Nope, this is pure fiction! Kate and Diana never met. Kate and William did not in fact get to know each other until they were students at St. Andrew’s University in 2001.

What has Kate Middleton said about Princess Diana?

Kate Middleton wedding and engagement rings
Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate herself has confirmed that she never had the pleasure of meeting Diana, although it’s clear that she wished her late mother-in-law had gotten to be a part of her life, and that of her children.

In April 2023, Princess Catherine made a public appearance at the Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales where she was recorded discussing her sapphire engagement ring — which used to be Diana’s and was then given to Kate by William — with a member of the public.

“It’s the same ring and it’s exactly the same size as when I tried it on,” Kate told the civilian. “It’s very special. What an honor to be able to wear it.” When the conversation turned to the topic of Diana, Kate confirmed, “I never, sadly, got to meet her.”

Asked about how she thinks Diana would’ve been as a grandmother to George, Charlotte, and Louis, Kate replied, “She’d be brilliant… We miss her every day.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Ella Purnell and Max Bennett Kelly
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 9, 2024
Read Article The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 27, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Metro Boomin attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article How old was Ellen Pompeo when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ started?
meredith grey grey's anatomy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
How old was Ellen Pompeo when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ started?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Ella Purnell and Max Bennett Kelly
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 9, 2024
Read Article The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 27, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Metro Boomin attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article How old was Ellen Pompeo when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ started?
meredith grey grey's anatomy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
How old was Ellen Pompeo when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ started?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 8, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'