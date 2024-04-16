AP Photo/SNPA, David Rowland
Category:
Celebrities

Did William and Kate live together in college?

What do we know about the early days of their relationship?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 12:21 pm

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been through a lot together, and while they’ve retreated from the public eye recently due to Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, they’ve always been at the center of most royal fans’ attention.

Recommended Videos

They’ve been married for 13 years and a couple for much longer, but what do we know about the early days of their relationship, after they met, but before they became such a recognizable power couple?

Prince William and Kate Middleton met in college

The two met in their first year at the University of St Andrews when they were both around 19-20. At the time Kate was already in a relationship with a fourth year student, while William had just broken things off with his last girlfriend before leaving for St Andrews. 

For a while they were just friends, according to an article from E Online the pair started out mostly platonic, bonding over shared hobbies. Kate got on well with William’s friend group, so when it came time to find accommodation for their second year at St Andrews, it made sense for them to move in together.

13A Hope Street might be a place of significance to you if you’re a royal superfan. For one whole year William and Kate lived together at the property, along with friends Fergus Boyd and Olivia Bleasdale. An article published by Town and Country found that the house is actually still available to rent with the going rate being £3,875 a month, daylight robbery if you ask me.

What was Kate and William’s time like at Hope Street?

As we’ve already covered, they were just friends upon moving into the property, although it didn’t take long for it to bloom into a full-on relationship. During an interview talking about their engagement, William spoke about how things developed between him and Kate, explaining “We moved in together as friends because we were living together, we lived with a couple of others as well, it just sort of blossomed from there really.”

During the interview, Kate even mentioned how William would cook for her in the kitchen in an attempt to impress her; obviously it worked, because cooking skills are one of the sexiest traits a man can have. That being said, William admits that he wasn’t very good, “all that would happen was: I’d burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire.” Well, at least he’s honest.

So not only did William and Kate live together at college, but their love blossomed into what it is today because of the fact they moved in together. Without 13A Hope Street, maybe Kate and William would never have kindled those flames of romance.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales with their baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Henry Cavill attends the "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 15, 2024 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Donald Trump family Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What nationality is Melania Trump?
Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What nationality is Melania Trump?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales with their baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Henry Cavill attends the "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 15, 2024 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Donald Trump family Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What nationality is Melania Trump?
Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What nationality is Melania Trump?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 16, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.