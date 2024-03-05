All ‘Bridgerton’ books ranked worst to best

Bridgerton became a global phenomenon in 2020 when Netflix released the first season of the Regency romance to a record-breaking reception.

Since then, every season and entry into the franchise has been a hit, and the books that they were all based on have experienced a resurgence in popularity. The Bridgerton novels were written by Julia Quinn, with the first published in 2000. Each novel follows one of the eight noble Bridgerton siblings in Regency-era London as they fall in love, find adventure, and secure their happily ever after. The fandom for the books has only grown since the Netflix adaptation, and opinions continue to vary on which book is the best. So, here are all the Bridgerton books ranked from worst to best, ahead of the anticipated third season.

8. The Duke and I (Daphne’s Story – Book 1)

It might come as quite the shock that the inspiration behind season 1 of Bridgerton comes in at last place. Alas, it is so! Despite being the book that started it all, many fans agree that The Duke and I is the weakest entry in Julia Quinn’s series. Simon and Daphne start out great with a pretend courtship that leads to some fun banter and moments of pining, but everything falls apart towards the end. When Daphne finds out that Simon lied about his inability to have children, she decides to take matters into her own hands in an extremely distasteful scene. It’s difficult to get reinvested in the pair’s relationship after this encounter.

7. An Offer from a Gentleman (Benedict’s Story – Book 3)

Fans of Cinderella stories will love Benedict and Sophie’s story as the high-born viscount’s son falls for the maid. What made this book rank so low on the list is Benedict himself, as the book deals heavily with the class disparity between the two. Benedict repeatedly propositions Sophie to be his mistress as he cannot make her a wife and something about that just gives the ick. Sophie’s character is lovely and the two had some truly sweet moments, but it was tainted by Benedict’s upper-class arrogance. Next, please!

6. To Sir Philip with Love (Eloise’s Story – Book 5)

Eloise Bridgerton and her strong personality were the saving grace of this book, and why it wasn’t ranked lower. While she remains charismatic and quirky, Philip’s brooding character brings down the mood of the novel. Understandably, he’s going through some tough things as a widower and singer father, but his character felt more immature than grieving. Ironically, a big complaint for many readers of this novel was that Philip was too focused on sex as a means to avoid his problems. It made his attraction to Eloise come off as merely physical, and not emotional.

5. On The Way to the Wedding (Gregory’s Story – Book 8)

On the Way to the Wedding is by no means a bad book, it’s just weak compared to others. It focuses on the youngest Bridgerton boy, Gregory, as he believes he’s in love with the lovely Lady Hermione but finds himself falling instead for her best friend, Lucy. Admittedly, this book is cute as hell, and contains an iconic wedding interruption scene, but the chemistry between Gregory and Lucy was a bit unconvincing.

4. It’s in His Kiss (Hyacinth’s Story – Book 7)

It’s in His Kiss stands out from other Bridgerton books because it doesn’t just take place at balls and teas. Instead, the youngest Bridgerton and her love interest, Gareth, embark on an adventure to find some hidden family jewels. The two are refreshingly upfront with their feelings, and their banter is top-tier. Hyacinth and Gareth are probably the best-matched couple in the entire series, especially because they match each other wit for wit and passion for passion, making for a very entertaining read.

3. The Viscount Who Loved Me (Anthony’s Story – Book 2)

Anthony and Kate just might be the favorite couple of Bridgerton show fans thanks to the tension-filled second season. Their pairing goes through an enemies-to-lovers plot that gives readers the most entertaining banter. Anthony’s engagement to Kate’s younger sister Edwina also provides some much-needed pining and yearning — two things that romance readers adore. Altogether, The Viscount Who Loved Me was the definition of sexual tension, while not being as explicit as some others, capitalizing on how sweet temptation can be.

2. Romancing Mr. Bridgerton (Penelope’s Story – Book 4)

Fans of the books are beyond excited to see Penelope’s story adapted in the third season of Bridgerton. This is particularly beautiful because her story was often ranked among fans’ favorite books in the franchise. Penelope and Colin have been friends since childhood, and Penelope has been in love with Colin all that time. In this book, he finally realizes that he loves her back, and this happens while Penelope simultaneously realizes her own worth. Both she and Colin grow a lot in this book, and it is beautiful to see them grow together. Also, who said a friends-to-lovers story can’t be sexy? Penelope and Colin definitely prove that idea wrong.

1. When He Was Wicked (Francesca’s Story – Book 6)

When He Was Wicked is the perfect blend of longing, introspection, maturity and steam, which is what makes it the best Bridgerton book. Michael is in love with his best friend, Francesca, however she is married to his beloved cousin, John. He resolves to repress his feelings, but things change when John dies, leaving his entire estate to Michael. Michael and Francesca grapple with both grief and guilt as they explore the connection between them. This book also happens to have some of the best dirty-talk in the entire series. When He Was Wicked is the deepest, spiciest, and most swoon-worthy book of the entire Bridgerton series, and we’re all waiting for its Netflix adaptation. Come on Shonda Rhimes!