The 10 best enemies to lovers books, ranked

It’s no secret that the romantic comedy is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance of late, following the sleeper-hit success of Anyone But You and the headlining-grabbing buzz around The Idea of You.

While those titles have seen success on the big screen, the genre of the rom-com has its foundations in the written word, perhaps led by classic Shakespeare plays that would go on to inspire West Side Story, 10 Things I Hate About You, and countless others. The rom-com might just be the most formulaic of all genres, from the all-important meet-cute to love triangles and airport departures.

Perhaps the most enduring trope of the genre is the enemies to lovers storyline, in which two protagonists begin as nemeses before suddenly discovering that their love for each other was there all along. It’s cheesy, but it works, often providing the ‘will they won’t they’ conflict that earns rom-com books their guilty pleasure status.

In the spirit of the rom-com’s deserved resurgence, here’s our 10 favorite enemies to lovers books, ranked. Hint, they all end happily ever after.

10. A Deal With The Devil by Elizabeth O’Roark

Elizabeth O’Roark added a spicy and raunchy flair to the enemies to lovers tale with A Deal With The Devil, a 2021 novel that matched a temp assistant named Natalia with her grumpy boss, Hayes. Natalia’s contempt for her superior is clear from the outset, but as the pair work rigorously alongside each other, she discovers there’s more lies under Hayes’ smug exterior. A sensual page-turner that brings the enemies to lovers arc to the workplace, A Deal With The Devil is anything but hellish.

9. Betting On You by Lynn Painter

The young adult genre gets its fix of enemies and lovers in Lyn Painter’s 2023 novel, Betting On You. In a similar vein as She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You, the story follows a teen girl who unwittingly becomes the centre of a bet that soon turns romantic. While taking a new job at a hotel waterpark, Bailey reacquaints herself with former frenemy Charlie, and while the pair are polar opposites, they find common ground while gossiping about the hotel guests. Naturally, a bet around whether one loved-up couple will go the distance draws parallels to Bailey and Charlie’s own romance and, well, you know the rest.

8. These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Inspired by Romeo and Juliet — which is perhaps the blueprint of all star-crossed romances — Chloe Gong’s The Violent Delights adds a grittier, more thrilling edge to the enemies to lovers tale. Set in 1920s Shanghai, the book follows Juliette Cai and Roma Montagov, both heirs to rival gangs who find themselves navigating warfare, bloodshed, and a mysterious contagion that sees gangsters slice their own throats. The result is a cutthroat romance (yes, we went there) brimming with forbidden love, thrilling action and criminal schemes.

7. Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey

Kelsey Rodkey was undoubtedly inspired by You’ve Got Mail with Last Chance Books, a quaint, adorable novel recounting the love story of rival bookstore owners. Madeline Moore is determined to keep her family bookstore alive, but her plans are muddied when a franchise bookshop prologue opens across the street. Jaspar, who works at Prologue, would be easy enough competition to defeat, if he wasn’t so devilishly cute. With Last Chance Books, Rodkey hits all the exact notes she needs to, and epitomises what it means to curl up with a good book.

6. The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

If Anyone But You, My Best Friend’s Wedding or Ticket To Paradise taught us anything about romance, it’s that it almost exclusively ignites around weddings. Christina Lauren takes this concept and runs with it in 2019’s The Unhoneymooners, which finds its protagonists on a honeymoon trip never intended for them. When the wedding plans of Olive’s sister are destroyed after a bout of food poisoning, she is lucky enough to take the honeymoon vacation of her dreams. Of course, it’s with her sworn enemy Ethan, but when two attractive people are alone under the Hawaiian sun, sparks are bound to fly.

5. Beach Read by Emily Henry

When two authors suffering from writer’s block agree to swap genres, the romantic possibilities are endless. Such is the case in Beach Read, a very meta take on the enemies to lovers arc that sees writers January and Gus test their limits when drafting thriller and romance novels, respectively. Swoon-worthy flirtations and hilarious mishaps ensue, with Emily Henry perfecting the feel-good genre with surprising wit and insight.

4. Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter

Proving herself a master of coming-of-age romance, Lynn Painter delivers another delicious enemies to lovers tale with 2021’s Better Than The Movies. This time around, high school is the setting of yet another bet, as Liz vows to secure a prom date with her longtime crush with the assistance of her neighbour and school prankster Wes. All the staples of a classic love triangle are there, especially as Wes befriends Liz’s dream man. Broken hearts, prom dates and unrequited romance are the hallmarks of this relishable teen rom-com.

3. My Mechanical Romance by Alexene Farol Follmuth

After accidentally revealing her talent for engineering at school, Bel unwittingly joins the robotics club, where sparks are destined to fly (quite literally). In My Mechanical Romance, Alexene Farol Follmuth puts an adorkable spin on star-crossed lovers Bel and Mateo, who have competing ideas about the importance of STEM in the lead up to Nationals. Cue multiple montages of Bel’s gradual appreciation for mechanics, and her concurrent realisation that the love of her life was there all along.

2. The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

In The Hating Game, workplace rivals Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman detest one another — not least because they are both up for the same promotion at the publishing house where they work. Recalling the Jim and Pam storyline of The Office, this workplace rom-com is filled with office hijinks, witty banter and some seriously hilarious moments, as Lucy and Joshua see the lines between love and hate bend over the course of their interactions. In 2021, The Hating Game was adapted into a movie starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell.

1. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Maybe it’s the news of a sequel to the film adaptation, or maybe it’s because it brings a royal flair to the genre, but Casey McQuinston’s Red, White & Royal Blue is our favorite enemies to lovers story. It follows star-crossed characters Henry and Alex; a British royal Prince and American first son who at first consider themselves rivals. A gay romance promptly follows, as Henry and Alex navigate not only their sexualities, but the scrutiny of the public. Prime Video’s adaptation did a good job of hitting most of the same notes, but of course we’re eager for more.

