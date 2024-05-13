Nicholas Galitzine’s aristocrat parents, explained

If you’ve been swooning over Nicholas Galitzine‘s looks and impressive acting skills, you’re not alone.

In what feels like the blink of an eye, he’s gone from a relatively unknown actor to a household name. With standout performances in the Netflix series Chambers (2019) and his charming portrayal of Prince Robert in Amazon Prime’s modern reimagining of Cinderella (2021), Nicholas has proven that he has the range and the charisma to carry a film or even a series.

But as much as we love to see him on the screen, fans can’t seem to get enough of Nicholas’s personal life. They want to know everything about him, from his favorite color and coffee order to his parents. And can you blame them? When someone is this talented and good-looking, it’s only natural to be curious.

The family that helped shape Nicholas Galitzine

Born on September 29, 1994, in London, England, Nicholas grew up in a family of four – his father, Geoffrey Leo Alexander Galitzine, his mother, Lora Maria Konstantina Papayanni, and his sister, Lexi Galitzine.

Nicholas’s father, Geoffrey Galitzine, is of Russian descent, which adds a rich layer of cultural heritage to Nicholas’s identity. Specifically, Geoffrey is a descendant of the House of Golitsyn. The Golitsyn family has a storied aristocratic history, including princes and other high-ranking officials who played vital roles in Russian history. Geoffrey himself, however, pursued a career away from any aristocratic norms, making a name in the finance world.

His mother, Lora, is of Greek descent. Her Greek heritage is something Nicholas holds dear, as reflected in his vivid descriptions of family life that could rival any scene from My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Yes, the stereotypes of sprawling Greek families are abundant, but Nicholas confirms at least one of them: the large, tightly-knit family gatherings are indeed real and a source of immense pride for him. (Via People)

The actor’s parents played a blockbuster role in his life

Before acting came into the picture, Nicholas had different plans – a soul-searching journey involving motorcycles and open roads. While his parents might not be household names like their son, they’ve certainly played a significant role in his life and career.

It all started with an audition for a play, something Nicholas was not only hesitant about but downright terrified to pursue. Standing outside the venue, overwhelmed and on the verge of walking away, it was a phone call with his father that encouraged him.

Nicholas vividly remembers the conversation where he expressed his fears and doubts about stepping into the audition.

I remember standing outside the building on the phone to my dad saying ‘I can’t do this, I’m completely out of my depth, they are all proper actors in there. Eventually I managed to goad myself in — and got one of the main roles Nicholas Galitzine to York Vision

That audition proved life-changing for Nicholas, as he caught the attention of several agencies, paving the way for his acting career. Looking back, it’s clear that Geoffrey’s support and guidance played a crucial role in Nicholas’s success.

His parents wanted him to go the traditional way

Nicholas Galitzine’s parents, like most, had a different career plan in mind for him. They envisioned a path that included a cap and gown, a degree in hand, and a stable, “sensible” job. You know, the usual parental wishlist that makes family gatherings less about eyebrow raises and more about proud nods. But beyond the initial shock, they accepted his career plans. They only laid down a new rule– if Nicholas was going to tread the boards, he’d have to foot the bills. Fair enough, right?

And so, Nicholas dove into the world of part-time gigs between auditions. Reflecting on this, Nicholas has credited his parents for instilling a killer work ethic in him. Here’s to Geoffrey and Lora, the real MVPs!

