‘He deserves to be in jail’: Neil Gaiman’s career is over after horrific allegations and now lawyers are hammering on his front door

One year ago Neil Gaiman was riding high. The Sandman had been a hit for Netflix and production for season 2 was underway, new comic book adaptations of his work were being published, his literary career was still going from strength to strength, and his legions of fans were hanging on his every word.

Smash cut to the present day and those former die-hard fans wouldn’t pour a bucket of water over Gaiman if he were on fire. Scarlett Pavlovich, Gaiman and his estranged wife Amanda Palmer’s former babysitter, has filed a civil lawsuit in Wisconsin against the couple. The lawsuit says the author repeatedly sexually assaulted her and accuses him of rape, coercion, and human trafficking. Palmer is said to be responsible for “procuring and presenting” her to Gaiman “for such abuse.” As the filed papers say:

“Gaiman engaged in many nonconsensual sex acts with Scarlett. Those acts were abusive and demeaning… Scarlett endured those acts because she would lose her job, housing, and promised future career support if she did not.”

Gaiman’s collapse began with the release of a podcast series in mid-2024, followed by a bombshell exposé in early 2025 that recounted the horrific stories of the young women who had the misfortune to fall into his clutches. He responded with a rebuttal, claiming “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” but few considered it remotely credible.

Consequences were swift. Dark Horse Comics announced it wouldn’t continue publishing its Anansi Boys adaptation, his publishers said they had no future plans to work with him, and Netflix put out a terse statement explaining The Sandman will now conclude with its second season. So, Gaiman’s reputation is obliterated, his career is basically over, and now the lawyers are hammering on his door.

Gaiman has kept a very low profile throughout all this, not commenting on the allegations other than the denial posted to his website. Meanwhile Amanda Palmer — previously considered a feminist icon — has out a statement by her representative saying she’s “profoundly disturbed” by Pavlovich’s story and asked for privacy in an Instagram post: “As there are ongoing custody and divorce proceedings, I am not able to offer public comment. Please understand that I am first and foremost a parent.”

Public opinion is almost entirely supportive of Pavlovich and a peek at social media indicates a universal desire to see Gaiman face justice:

It remains to be seen what will happen next. The suit concludes by saying “Gaiman is liable to Scarlett in an amount to be proven at trial, but which is reasonably believed to be in excess of $1,000,000.00.” Gaiman is believed to have a net worth of around $10 million, so there’s a chance he might attempt to settle with Pavlovich. Alternatively, given that his reputation is already trashed, he and his lawyers may conclude it’s worth taking this to court in the hope a judge rules in his favor.

Either way, his days of giving readings to adoring fans, having streaming giants quickly greenlight his projects, and strutting the red carpet are well and truly over. The same probably applies to Palmer, as it’s difficult to be a feminist icon when you’ve been accused of providing vulnerable women for your husband to rape.

