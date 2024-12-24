Stephen King says the premise of a celebrated author’s latest work is ‘irresistible,’ but does it stick the landing?

Stephen King has offered yet another one of his recommended viewing or reading picks, this time showering praise on the latest novel from Big Little Lies author, Liane Moriarty.

Recommended Videos

King — who was one of multiple celebrities to depart from Elon Musk’s X amid his well-deserved gripes with both its owner and his presidential bestie — took to the new locale of Blue Sky to offer followers the reading recommendation. The It author said Moriarty’s latest, titled Here One Moment, has an “irresistible” premise while offering a logline of his own. “A woman on a flight from Hobart to Sydney begins predicting the age and manner of death of her fellow passengers,” King surmised, painting a somewhat bleak portrait that might feel right at home in his own horror-filled oeuvre.

HERE ONE MOMENT, Liane Moriarty: The premise is irresistible–a woman on a flight from Hobart to Sydney begins predicting the age and manner of death of her fellow passengers. Beautifully written, this propulsive novel has a serious theme. Could be a great Xmas present for that special someone. — Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) 2024-12-23T12:12:42.481Z

If that synopsis tickles your fancy, know that plenty of fellow bookworms have been equally excited by Here One Moment since its release in April of this year. The novel — which marks the Australian author’s tenth overall and fourth since 2014’s Big Little Lies — has been met with widespread praise from readers and critics, and King seems to be singing a similar tune. “Beautifully written, this propulsive novel has a serious theme,” King wrote of Here One Moment, before suggesting that the book “could be a great Xmas present for that special someone.”

It’s not the first time Moriarty has received praise from the Carrie author, who said Big Little Lies — the novel adapted into the equally acclaimed HBO series starring Reese Witherspoon — was “a hell of a book” and described it as “funny and scary.”

Trivia Night is the climax of BIG LITTLE LIES, by Linda Moriarty. It's a hell of a good book. Funny and scary. She nails the feuding moms. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 9, 2015

More broadly, King’s unfortunately defunct X page, when not aimed squarely at Donald Trump, was filled with book recommendations from other authors, including Joe Hill’s Full Throttle, Peter Straub’s Koko and Sharon Kitchens’ Stephen King’s Maine: A History & Guide, though he was a little less complimentary of the Twilight franchise and Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Beyond the page, King has shared his thoughts on everything from Netflix’s ​​It’s What’s Inside to Jeremy Saulnier’s Rebel Ridge and the Will Smith-starring Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The fact that King finds time to read is admirable in itself (I’m not even half as busy as him and I’ve only managed a chapter of my current book), since the author just came off the press tour for The Life of Chuck, the Tom Hiddleston-starring adaptation of his 2020 short story of the same name. Elsewhere, it looks like we’ve got a Carrie television series adaptation in the works, as well as director Edgar Wright’s take on The Running Man and The Monkey directed by Osgood Perkins.

‘BIG LITTLE LIES’ Season 3 is officially in the works.



“We’re moving fast and furious. Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We’re in good shape.” says Nicole Kidmanhttps://t.co/oXrKStHVTW pic.twitter.com/pVSvGsaltj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 5, 2024

Moriarty has an equally busy schedule, having written the source material for the upcoming third season of Big Little Lies. In October, Nicole Kidman — who stars opposite Witherspoon in the TV adaptation — said Moriarty is “delivering the book” which will inform season three, adding that the upcoming installment is “in good shape.” Big Little Lies isn’t the only Moriarty novel to make it to the screen, with both Apples Never Fall and Nine Perfect Strangers getting the TV treatment with star-studded casts. Meanwhile, on King’s broader and burgeoning Blue Sky feed, the author has weighed in on gun control and Trump’s cabinet picks for his second administration.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy