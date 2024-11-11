Forgot password
‘Joke making the rounds in Europe’: Stephen King points out what much of the rest of the world thinks of Trump’s re-election

The legendary author has made his thoughts on Donald Trump extremely clear.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Nov 11, 2024 06:19 am

Throughout the campaign trail for the 2024 United States presidential election, Stephen King made his thoughts on the primary candidates extremely clear. The iconic author of books like 1974’s Carrie and 1986’s It has taken to X many times to encourage support for Kamala Harris and express disdain for Donald Trump, but it didn’t help. Trump won, Harris lost, and the convicted felon will take office for a second time in January 2025.

In the wake of Harris’ defeat, King has again jumped on social media, this time to point out what a significant portion of the rest of the world thinks about America’s decision to re-elect a criminal with a history of infidelity and sexual misconduct, and a multitude of other glaring character flaws.

King referenced a joke circulating on the other side of the Atlantic, writing, “Joke making the rounds in Europe: Q: What borders on complete stupidity? A: Canada and Mexico.”

The response to King’s post was lively, to say the least.

How did X react?

The most high-profile responder was Donald Trump superfan Elon Musk. Musk’s response was that of a petulant crybaby, as he wrote, “Why do you hate America? That’s messed up.” Mr. Musk, it’s not “hating America” to point out what a large portion of the rest of the world thinks of your unnaturally bronzed idol being given the United States presidency despite being the only president in history to be criminally indicted twice.

Musk wasn’t the only MAGA cultist to respond. Many replied with their usual blissful ignorance and rudeness (mostly from accounts we wouldn’t want to give a platform to). Some of their comments included, “Joke making the rounds on X: Stephen King,” “Move to Europe then,” “The only person who can stand your writing is Lebron James. Because he never gets to the end of a book,” “Stephen King hates democracy,” “You’re the JOKE Steve,” “There’s an even bigger joke on X. It’s you. Clueless Commie you. Real horror show,” “That’s about as dumb as your writing abilities of late,” and “You lost. Aren’t you supposed to be leaving??”

Thankfully, responses from others showed there was still some common sense in the world, as they agreed with the idea that voting such an awful human into office was foolish.

As Trump’s cult excitedly awaits his return to the White House, those people who can see him for what he is — a grifter who cares only about himself and wouldn’t spit on his supporters if they were on fire — are anxiously awaiting his next reckless move and four years of trying to convince everyone that everything negative written about him is a lie. It’s the kind of horror story King himself would struggle to write.

