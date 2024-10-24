‘The lady or the felon’: Stephen King concisely explains the choice Americans face this November, and MAGAts are furious

Stephen King continues to gloriously shoot Donald Trump down on social media at every opportunity. The iconic author of horror stories like 1975’s Salem’s Lot, 1986’s It, and 1987’s The Tommyknockers knows an evil monster when he sees one, and that’s precisely how he views the disturbingly bronze former Cheeto-in-chief.
On the other hand, King is a prolific proponent of Kamala Harris and has made no secret of his decision to vote for the Democratic Party candidate on Nov. 5 — he’s even managed to convert some MAGA folks into voting for her (allegedly, wink wink).
In one of his recent posts on X, King concisely explained the options available to the people of the United States in this year’s election, writing, “The choice American voters face in November is a classic: the lady or the felon.”
It’s an undeniable truth. Harris is indeed a lady, and Trump is indeed a convicted felon. The twice-indicted literal criminal has been found guilty of multiple illegal acts, including falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had a one-night sexual encounter in 2006 while married to his current wife, Melania.
Of course, X users had plenty to say about King’s post.
How did X react?
Stephen King’s indisputable simplifying of the situation did not go down well with Donald Trump’s cultists, who overwhelmingly dominated the replies to his post with angry butthurt words.
Their instinctive and classless reaction, as if often the case with MAGAts, was to abuse Kamala Harris with suggestions she isn’t a lady and by referring to insulting rumors about her. The rumors are unfounded and based on photographs, which is funny because photos of Trump with the likes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell tend to be ignored by those same people.
Other Trump supporters shamelessly and unironically admitted they’d be voting for the felon without even denying he is one. It epitomized the brainwashed nature of the MAGA cult.
Of course, some people were on King’s side, proudly stating their support for Harris.
Meanwhile, one guy just wanted to know King’s favorite cheese. Now’s not the time, Joe!
In all honesty, it’s entertaining as heck to see King getting under Trump supporters’ skins so regularly and effortlessly. He never rises to the insulting responses he gets, so you know he’s sitting back and laughing at the mass outrage he causes amongst the tangerine terror’s mindless disciples.
There’s every chance their cockiness in what they view as an inevitable resounding victory will be unfounded on Nov. 5, as the polls are essentially tied as things stand (as per The New York Times).
Published: Oct 24, 2024 05:56 am