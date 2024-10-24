Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Stephen King attends the premiere of "The Life of Chuck" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)
Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Politics
Social Media

‘The lady or the felon’: Stephen King concisely explains the choice Americans face this November, and MAGAts are furious

Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 05:56 am

Stephen King continues to gloriously shoot Donald Trump down on social media at every opportunity. The iconic author of horror stories like 1975’s Salem’s Lot, 1986’s It, and 1987’s The Tommyknockers knows an evil monster when he sees one, and that’s precisely how he views the disturbingly bronze former Cheeto-in-chief.

Recommended Videos

On the other hand, King is a prolific proponent of Kamala Harris and has made no secret of his decision to vote for the Democratic Party candidate on Nov. 5 — he’s even managed to convert some MAGA folks into voting for her (allegedly, wink wink).

In one of his recent posts on X, King concisely explained the options available to the people of the United States in this year’s election, writing, “The choice American voters face in November is a classic: the lady or the felon.”

It’s an undeniable truth. Harris is indeed a lady, and Trump is indeed a convicted felon. The twice-indicted literal criminal has been found guilty of multiple illegal acts, including falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had a one-night sexual encounter in 2006 while married to his current wife, Melania.

Of course, X users had plenty to say about King’s post.

How did X react?

Stephen King’s indisputable simplifying of the situation did not go down well with Donald Trump’s cultists, who overwhelmingly dominated the replies to his post with angry butthurt words.

Their instinctive and classless reaction, as if often the case with MAGAts, was to abuse Kamala Harris with suggestions she isn’t a lady and by referring to insulting rumors about her. The rumors are unfounded and based on photographs, which is funny because photos of Trump with the likes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell tend to be ignored by those same people.

Other Trump supporters shamelessly and unironically admitted they’d be voting for the felon without even denying he is one. It epitomized the brainwashed nature of the MAGA cult.

Of course, some people were on King’s side, proudly stating their support for Harris.

Meanwhile, one guy just wanted to know King’s favorite cheese. Now’s not the time, Joe!

In all honesty, it’s entertaining as heck to see King getting under Trump supporters’ skins so regularly and effortlessly. He never rises to the insulting responses he gets, so you know he’s sitting back and laughing at the mass outrage he causes amongst the tangerine terror’s mindless disciples.

There’s every chance their cockiness in what they view as an inevitable resounding victory will be unfounded on Nov. 5, as the polls are essentially tied as things stand (as per The New York Times).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).