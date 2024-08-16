‘It was amazing!’: Stephen King converts MAGAs into Kamala Harris supporters using only a T-shirt and a purple hat

If there’s anyone who can flip a Donald Trump supporter, it’s the guy who conceived of a villainous clown who lives in the sewers of American suburbia.

Stephen King, who has become one of the former president’s most vocal critics, has taken to social media to share news of his role in converting a MAGA voter to the Kamala Harris camp, and it required only a simple piece of apparel.

The It author — who just this week lambasted Elon Musk’s interview with Trump and reminded us of the former’s comments about veterans — again took aim at his nemesis by donning t-shirt merch in support of Harris’ presidential campaign. Taking to his least favorite platform owned by his least favorite billionaire, King shared an image of himself on X in which he is proudly sporting a shirt that pays homage to Barack Obama’s 2008 “Hope” campaign.

Of course, it’s the Vice President’s face that appears in lieu of Obama’s, with “Hope” replaced with what is perhaps Harris’ most enduring catchphrase, uttered during the 2020 VP debate when she was interrupted by Mike Pence: “I’m speaking”. The image of King in the shirt — accessorised with two thumbs up and a pride hat that’s just as chic as the sold-out Harris/Walz cap — speaks for itself, so he didn’t write a caption (hasn’t he written enough already?).

King did, however, return to X to reveal one of the reactions he got while sporting the outfit, saying he was able to persuade Trump voters to change their mind. “Wow!” he wrote, “MAGA guys and gals saw me in my Kamala shirt and immediately said, ‘Okay, I’ll vote for her!’ It was amazing!” Naturally, since that sounds like a scene straight out of a fiction book (MAGAs aren’t known for their persuadability), we’re not entirely sure whether King’s successful swing-vote is actually real.

Wow! MAGA guys and gals saw me in my Kamala shirt and immediately said, “Okay, I’ll vote for her!” It was amazing! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 15, 2024

Adding to the seemingly fabricated account, King said in a follow-up tweet that the men MAGA supporters cried happy tears after seeing his shirt, when in reality the only things they cry about are drag queens, Robert De Niro, and the size of Harris’ crowds.

This is the latest example of King becoming something of a Harris campaign spokesperson, with the author reminding us of Trump’s lies, criticizing Trump’s fear around debating Harris, and warning us all of what might await us if Trump wins a second term.

Needless to say, it’s leaps and bounds more horrific than anything he wrote in It, but it might not be the reality if he continues (allegedly) flipping voters.

