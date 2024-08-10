‘Trump may not know anymore’: Stephen King reveals one of Donald Trump’s most dangerous attributes following 60-minute lie-ridden ramble

Stephen King, never one to mince words, took to Twitter to share a startling observation — Donald Trump is so used to lying that he might be fooling even himself!

At his Mar-a-Lago press conference, Trump unleashed a torrent of questionable claims that left fact-checkers working overtime. One of the most eyebrow-raising moments came when he compared his crowd sizes to those of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Another bizarre fabrication came when Trump spun a tale of a near-death experience in a helicopter with Willie Brown, Kamala Harris’s former partner. The only problem? Brown denies ever being in a helicopter with Trump, let alone experiencing a harrowing emergency landing.

Trump is no stranger to rewriting history to paint himself as the nation’s savior. However, as King underlined on X, the Orange Man might not even be lying. His speeches have become so disconnected from reality that he might be dangerously delusional.

What does Donald Trump’s former ally, John Bolton, have to say about his lies?

According to John Bolton, Trump may not know anymore when he’s lying. https://t.co/Brw5K1rY9L — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 9, 2024

John Bolton, once a close ally of Trump, has become an unexpected voice of concern. In a recent CNN appearance, Bolton didn’t pull any punches. He suggested that Trump’s relationship with the truth has evolved beyond simple dishonesty. “It’s not that he lies a lot because to lie, you have to do it consciously. He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton explained. This assessment paints a picture of a man so entrenched in his own narrative that the lines between fact and fiction have become irreparably blurred.

What makes Trump’s statements particularly concerning is not just their inaccuracy but the apparent conviction with which he delivers them. As King pointed out in his tweet, referencing Bolton’s assessment, “Trump may not know anymore when he’s lying.” This raises serious questions about Trump’s fitness for office and his ability to lead in an era where truth and accountability are more crucial than ever.

The challenge for journalists and the public alike is navigating this landscape of “alternative facts.” While some may be tempted to dismiss Trump’s false statements as “Trump being Trump,” his words, given his position as a former and potentially future president, demand serious scrutiny. As the elections approach, candidates should prove they are up to the task of dealing with the serious issues haunting the nation. That’s what ultimately led Joe Biden to step out of the presidential race and allow a more suitable candidate to run for the Democrats.

Trump’s inability to answer simple questions without writing fanfiction about himself is a threat to democracy and a stain on the Republicans’ history. It’s no wonder many conservative politicians refuse to vote for the Orange Man.

