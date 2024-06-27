‘You should have no say in our lives’: Drag queen fires back at Marjorie Taylor Greene for being a transphobic, misinformed dunce

There’s walking around mindlessly stumbling and putting your foot in your mouth, and then there’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who undoubtedly succeeds at completing both of those unsurprising tasks.

Make no mistake about it, Capitol Hill Karen herself has done an exemplary job at blasting transphobic and homophobic ideologies. That’s what makes it so much sweeter that drag icon Brigitte Bandit swooped in like a superhero when the Bat signal went up to give Marj some necessary food for thought.

No, what’s scary is men pretending to be women reading gender cult lying books to our children, provocatively dancing nearly nude in public spaces, and taking over our bathrooms, sports, and private spaces.



Women and children need protection from them.



pic.twitter.com/dJO2tnMdhD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 25, 2024

After appearing on CNN recently to discuss the need for Congress to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community, Greene unfortunately decided to log into her X account to spew complete misinformation about Bandit. “What’s scary is men pretending to be women,” Greene said with her whole chest, only to eventually be met with the truth: Bandit, who is nonbinary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, is actually cisgender and was born a female. Sorry, Maj — wrong again!

Without skipping a beat, Bandit clapped back on their official X account, much to the satisfaction of all of us who actually have a genuine understanding of both sex and gender and realize that anybody can be a drag queen, not just cisgender men. “You are just proving that gender is socially constructed and have no idea what you’re talking about,” Bandit said in the post, further proving that Greene speaking about LGBTQ+ legislation is just not a good idea.

Hi Marjorie! I’m Brigitte and I’m the queen in the clip. I’m born female and not a man. You are just proving that gender is socially constructed and have no idea what you’re talking about and why you should have no say in our lives. https://t.co/VjG81j2fO3 — Brigitte Bandit💘 (@BrigitteBandit) June 26, 2024

As if MTG’s constant tirades on X weren’t embarrassing enough, she can now add being schooled and educated by a fearless and ferocious drag queen to her otherwise diminishing resume. In the future, it’s probably best to stay fixated on Trump’s preparations for the first presidential debate scheduled for tonight.

Happy Pride Month, Marj! Hopefully you’ll see an abundance of rainbows as far as the eye can see for the next three days.

