Is Marjorie Taylor Greene the dumbest person in the House of Representatives? Ultimate expert Jasmine Crockett reveals the truth

Just to clarify in case there’s any confusion here: Marjorie Taylor Greene is dumb. No one is doubting that. The woman is as dumb as a post that’s come down with a bad case of strep throat. But is she really the dumbest person in the House of Representatives or just the loudest dumb person in the House of Representatives?

Recommended Videos

There’s only one person who can answer that with the most authority, and that is Marj’s most celebrated nemesis, Jasmine Crockett. The Texan rep went viral back in May when, in retaliation for MTG making a crack about her eyelashes, she famously called out Taylor Greene’s “bleach-blonde bad-built butch body.” She knows first hand exactly how pig-headed, pea-brained, and generally unpleasant MAGA Barbie Marj can be.

So during her spot on the couch of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel had to take the opportunity to ask Crockett whether MTG is “the dumbest person in the House of Representatives” or not. In her classic style, Crockett responded with a to-the-point reply which clears up the matter for good: “I’d be hard-pressed to find someone dumber,” she declared, to much applause and cheering from the audience.

Crockett went on to confirm what we had always suspected; that Marj isn’t even popular with other Republicans, not just Democrats. “Oh, no no no no,” Crockett replied, when Kimmel brought it up. “Her people don’t like her either.”

She went on to admit that several Republicans secretly congratulated her on saying what they were thinking with her scorching six-word takedown. Crockett confirms that two Republican women winked at her and gave her thumbs-up after that fateful committee hearing and a number of others texted her. Also, just to distance themselves even further, a couple of male Republicans came up to Crockett and stressed that they like her eyelashes, MTG be damned.

When even men of the cloth are laughing at you for being insulted on the national stage, that’s probably a good sign to buck up and do some soul-searching, but you can bet that Marjorie — ol’ Tugboat Torso Trump Stump Two-Bit Tanya Harding herself — won’t be doing that anytime soon. Just as leopards can’t change their spots, Marj can’t change her bleach-blonde bad-built butch self.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy