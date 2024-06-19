Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as House Republicans hold a caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans continue to debate their pick for Speaker after their initial nominee, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), withdrew his name from the race after failing to secure the number of votes needed. The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on a replacement for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he was ousted last week.
‘Jasmine Crockett broke you’: Marjorie Taylor Greene will melt like a wicked little witch if she reads what people are saying about her latest workout vid

Six words was all it took to cause permanent damage.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 11:15 am

Rep. Jasmine Crockett knew not what she was doing when she dropped six fateful words during a heated exchange with Marjorie Taylor Greene in a House committee meeting. Crockett couldn’t have had any idea that her acerbic utterance would transform her into an American folk hero and become impossible for dear old Marj to escape forevermore.

In fact, MTG has seemingly become just a teensy bit fixated with what Crockett called her that day, going on to share workout videos and bikini shots on her social media in a failed attempt to turn around the narrative. Try as she might, however, it seems whatever Marjorie does she won’t be able to escape getting called a “bleach blonde bad built butch body.” Whether that be online or when civilians say it to her face upon bumping into her at the airport.

Seemingly missing the fact that literally zero people woke up today wondering how her daily workout went, Taylor Greene decided to enlighten us by sharing a new workout vid showing her doing some pull-ups.

“Just do it whether you want to or not,” MTG advised, in a workout tip that somehow seems a whole lot more sinister coming from someone who supports a practically totalitarian future where many of our personal freedoms could be stripped away.

But just when MTG probably thought she had pummeled the viral insult into the ground, guess which six-word phrase popped up in the comments?

Marj can do all the pull-ups she wants, but she’s still helpless in the face of this glorious sucker punch of a put-down.

Presumably, Greene’s intent with these videos — which she’s posting with increasing regularity — is to prove that Crockett’s words meant nothing to her. Unfortunately, it’s having the opposite effect. One reply, in particular, seemed to hit the nail on the head: “Jasmine Crockett broke you.”

Commiserations, Marjorie, but it looks like “Bleach blonde bad built butch body” is going to follow you around wherever you go. Now she must know how Lauren “Beetlejuice” Boebert feels.

