‘Jasmine Crockett broke you’: Marjorie Taylor Greene will melt like a wicked little witch if she reads what people are saying about her latest workout vid

Rep. Jasmine Crockett knew not what she was doing when she dropped six fateful words during a heated exchange with Marjorie Taylor Greene in a House committee meeting. Crockett couldn’t have had any idea that her acerbic utterance would transform her into an American folk hero and become impossible for dear old Marj to escape forevermore.

In fact, MTG has seemingly become just a teensy bit fixated with what Crockett called her that day, going on to share workout videos and bikini shots on her social media in a failed attempt to turn around the narrative. Try as she might, however, it seems whatever Marjorie does she won’t be able to escape getting called a “bleach blonde bad built butch body.” Whether that be online or when civilians say it to her face upon bumping into her at the airport.

Seemingly missing the fact that literally zero people woke up today wondering how her daily workout went, Taylor Greene decided to enlighten us by sharing a new workout vid showing her doing some pull-ups.

“Just do it whether you want to or not,” MTG advised, in a workout tip that somehow seems a whole lot more sinister coming from someone who supports a practically totalitarian future where many of our personal freedoms could be stripped away.

Just do it whether you want to or not.

I was tired this morning and didn’t feel like it but told my mind no complaining and put my body to work.



Run 3 miles then –

5 rounds:

5 strict pull ups

10 back squats at your body weight

10 GHD sit ups

5 strict bar dips



Today’s Election… pic.twitter.com/2ljPaiHSCN — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 18, 2024

But just when MTG probably thought she had pummeled the viral insult into the ground, guess which six-word phrase popped up in the comments?

Bleach blonde bad built butch body is still trying to prove that everything @RepJasmine said is false, but it’s not working. 😂 — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) June 18, 2024

Marj can do all the pull-ups she wants, but she’s still helpless in the face of this glorious sucker punch of a put-down.

Apparently, there is absolutely no correlation between lifting heavy barbells and doing the heavy lifting it takes for a congressperson to pass meaningful legislation to help their constituents instead of being a shrill troll all of the time. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 18, 2024

Presumably, Greene’s intent with these videos — which she’s posting with increasing regularity — is to prove that Crockett’s words meant nothing to her. Unfortunately, it’s having the opposite effect. One reply, in particular, seemed to hit the nail on the head: “Jasmine Crockett broke you.”

Jasmine Crockett broke you. 😂😂 — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) June 18, 2024

Commiserations, Marjorie, but it looks like “Bleach blonde bad built butch body” is going to follow you around wherever you go. Now she must know how Lauren “Beetlejuice” Boebert feels.

