WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules.
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Lauren ‘hypocrisy is my middle name’ Boebert still thinks Joe Biden is the biggest fixer in politics, bless her heart

It's long past time you woke up and smelled the covfefe, Bobo.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 12:36 pm

Just as the sky is blue, the grass is green, and Donald Trump is orange, President Biden’s opponents have seized on the conviction of his son, Hunter Biden, on gun charges with lip-licking zeal, using the (admittedly unprecedented) guilty charge as a rod to beat the current POTUS with. Leave it to Lauren Boebert, though, to take a swing and end up hitting herself in the face.

The cognitively compromised Coloradan Congresswoman attempted to burn Biden Snr. with a scorching tweet, but it only succeeded in blowing her own eyebrows off. “Hunter Biden was proven GUILTY!” Boebert shrieked. “How long until dear old dad gets involved and fixes this all up for him?”

Yes, this is Lauren “my son was also arrested and charged with multiple felonies” Boebert attempting to drag Joe Biden for likewise having a child in trouble with the law. Also, mocking “dear old dad” for wanting to aid his son is a weird look for a woman who infamously skipped her own son’s criminal trial in order to support Trump’s instead.

I would urge her to take a look in the mirror, but it wouldn’t do any good — because she is a vampire and therefore has no reflection.

Naturally, the good people of X were not going to let her get away with this one unroasted.

For context, 18-year-old Tyler Boebert was arrested in February on the back of several charges of vehicular and credit card theft. He was supposed to stand trial in May but he turned up without a lawyer, claiming that he could not afford one. His mother, meanwhile, had previously put out an appeal to raise funds to find him an attorney, but apparently that was not successful.

Oh, and Bobo’s claims that Biden is going to “fix” his son’s conviction? The president has already stressed that he will not be handing Hunter a presidential pardon.

“I am the President, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Biden said in a touching statement following the result of Hunter’s trial. “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Meanwhile, when Tyler was arrested in February, Boebert released the following statement:

“I love my son Tyler… It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

Pretty similar sentiments, right? Albeit with more “angry mom” energy and shade thrown in Boebert’s case. This honestly should have been a moment, then, when Lauren’s human side came out as she empathized with what Joe Biden was going through. But, no, she decided to take a cheap pot-shot which massively backfired instead. You’d think someone who carries a Glock with her at all times would be a better shot.

