‘I’m the President but I’m also a dad’: Joe Biden responds to son Hunter’s guilty verdict

The President has also offered whether or not he will pardon his son.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 02:23 pm

Hunter Biden was found guilty on three counts of felony charges centered around misinformation he gave when filling out a federal form. His father, President Joe Biden, has responded through the media with a supportive statement.

In 2018, Hunter Biden lied about his drug use to a gun dealer — and on the ensuing federal form he filled out — in order to purchase a revolver. The guilty verdict makes Hunter Biden the first son of a sitting U.S. President to be convicted of a felony. This comes on the heels of Donald Trump becoming the first U.S. President to be convicted of a felony.

President Joe Biden stated last week that that he would not pardon his son if he were to be found guilty, something he reiterated in his statement following the verdict.

The President expressed, in part, that he loves his son and is happy to see the man he’s become as he fights his addiction and shows resilience in his recovery.

The full statement from Joe Biden reads as follows:

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Hunter Biden still faces unrelated tax charges in September, when he will have to appear in federal court in California. Biden has pleaded not guilty in the upcoming case.

Following the guilty verdict on gun charges, Hunter stated, “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, expressed disappointment in the verdict, adding, “We will vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available.”

Special counsel David Weiss, who spearheaded the case against Hunter, responded to the verdict, saying, “No one in the country is above the law.”

Although a sentencing date has not yet been determined, Hunter Biden will likely be sentenced in October. He faces up to 25 years in prison, though many legal analysts believe that one or two years is more likely, since Hunter is a first-time offender.

While the President stated he would not pardon his son, he didn’t address the possibility of potentially commuting his son’s sentence.

