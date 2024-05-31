When will Donald Trump be sentenced?

Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts he faced during the impossible-to-ignore hush money trial in his home of New York City, but what does that mean and when will he be sentenced?

The jury reached their verdict after just two days of deliberations but Trump’s lawyers will undoubtedly file an appeal. The case is historic as Donald Trump has become the first U.S. President to be a felon.

Photo by Justin Lane – Pool/Getty Images

In short, Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records. Such a crime in New York is a Class E Felony and carries up to four years in prison. However, because it’s the least punishable of all felonies, coupled with the fact that he does not have a criminal record, it means that Trump being sentenced to just probation with no jail time is still possible. It’s difficult to predict what will happen during the sentencing hearing and, for that matter, what conclusions the judge will reach. The general belief from numerous law experts is that he will most likely be sentenced to three years probation.

It could become the most improbable year any politician has ever had because Trump still faces three more cases which could start this year and he could also still get elected — or re-elected, pending on your point of view — as the President of the United States, creating such an unprecedented scenario that it will likely never be repeated.

So, when will Trump learn his fate from this trial? Donald J. Trump will be sentenced on July 11, 2024. All eyes and all ears will be glued to the news on that Thursday morning which so happens to be the week before the Republican National Convention where Trump will be introduced as the presidential nominee of the Republican Party.

