Donald Trump looking down with a guilty look on his face
Photo by Justin Lane - Pool/Getty Images
DONALD TRUMP FOUND GUILTY ON ALL 34 COUNTS IN HUSH MONEY TRIAL

The verdict came on the second day of jury deliberations.
Image of Josh Conrad
Josh Conrad
|
Published: May 30, 2024 04:10 pm

Donald Trump, the former one-term, twice-impeached president of the United States, has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Recommended Videos

The verdict was announced Wednesday, May 30, 2024 in a historic, unprecedented ruling that sees the first former president and GOP nominee in American history face a felony conviction.

The 12 members of the jury, made up of seven men and five women, deliberated for over 11 hours over the course of two days after being given instructions on both the law and their duties by Judge Juan Merchan. The jury was tasked with unanimously identifying whether or not Trump is guilty of attempting to conceal a hush money payment made to Daniels after engaging in sexual activities with her prior to the 2016 election. Per CNN, Merchan explained that a person is guilty of falsifying business records if they act with “the intent to defraud” and either have “the intent to commit another crime or conceal the commission of one.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and continues to maintain that the trial is a “Joe Biden witch hunt” despite the charges coming from the state of New York. In addition to the hush money trial, Trump is currently facing three other criminal cases.

This story is breaking.

