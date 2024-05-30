Steven Hirsch for the New York Post/Getty Images
Judge Merchan’s instructions for the jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, explained

No pressure, jury!
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 30, 2024 01:56 pm

In the hush money trial of Donald Trump, the jury has the important job of deciding whether Trump is guilty or not.They are tasked with evaluating the evidence presented by the prosecution, which includes 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the alleged payments made to Stormy Daniels.

As the jury deliberations begin, Judge Merchan has instructed the jury to set aside all biases, and focus their scrutiny solely on the evidence presented in court. These instructions are essential for upholding the principles of the U.S. legal system and protecting the rights of the accused. Because, of course, we wouldn’t want to treat the orange scum unfairly, would we?

The prosecution claims that Trump lied on purpose to hide the payments made to Daniels. Why? Well, he didn’t want her to spill the beans about their alleged affair just before he became president in 2016. Trump’s ex-lawyer and lapdog, Michael Cohen, was the one who handed over the cash to Daniels, a cool $130,000. Cohen has told the court that Trump personally ordered him to do it. Now, the jury has to decide whether they can trust Cohen’s word, considering he’s also in hot water for helping Trump. Judge Merchan has told the jury that they can only use Cohen’s evidence if it’s backed up by other proof.

At the heart of the matter is whether Trump knowingly made fake business entries to cover up these payments. The jury must decide if Trump really did this and, if so, whether it was part of an attempt to mess with the election. They have to figure out if Trump acted alone or with buddies, and if there was a conspiracy to twist the election results by illegal means.

The jury has been instructed not to speculate about the potential sentence or punishment that Trump may face if found guilty, as that is the responsibility of the judge. They must focus solely on determining whether the prosecution has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. During deliberations, the jurors are required to surrender their phones, and can only discuss the case when all 12 members are present. This measure ensures that the jury’s decision-making process is not influenced by external factors, and that all jurors have an equal opportunity to participate in the discussions. After all, the man child is always busy attacking the judges and jurors on Truth Social, isn’t he?

The fate of this trial, and perhaps the future of our country, rests in the hands of 12 brave jurors. Only by sending Diaper Don to jail can we finally save the White House plumbing from his massive outbursts.

