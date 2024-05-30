Has the jury reached a verdict in Donald Trump’s hush money trial?

You’d certainly be hard pressed to find a singular soul who isn’t interested in learning whether or not the jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial will find him guilty or not. And with the jury currently deliberating, said interest only continues to increase.

Over the last several weeks, the aforementioned hush money trial has undoubtedly dominated news headlines and further ruffled a great deal of feathers in the GOP. The criminal trial, of course, is in regards to charges brought against Trump that include 34 counts of falsifying business records as “hush money” payments awarded to adult film star Stormy Daniels — with whom Trump had an affair years prior. Prosecutors have insisted that Trump attempted to cover up the payments, which he had awarded to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

In the aftermath of events such as Trump falling asleep in court or allegedly letting a fart slip, the entire media world continues to be invested in the high-profile trial, and whether or not the jury has finally reached its verdict.

So, has the jury reached a verdict yet?

At the current time of this writing, no, the jury has yet to reach a verdict. A fair amount of people believed that the jury could have possibly reached a verdict yesterday, but instead, the seven-man, five-woman jury opted to rehear both Judge Juan M. Merchan’s law instructions and the testimony from Michael Cohen. With that being said, the jurors failed to reach a verdict, which has led us to the jury meeting again today to potentially reach a verdict.

So until a clear verdict is reached in the trial, it’s best to sit back and wait patiently until the jurors have made a definite decision. Be sure to check back here for further updates in the hush money trial as they become available.

