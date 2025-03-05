Barack Obama turned down a voiceover role in ‘Severance’ season two despite being a ‘big fan’

Severance fans have long made their suggestions for who should appear on the sci-fi series, but even the most ambitious of fan-casts wouldn’t have Barack Obama as an option. Well, according to Severance director Ben Stiller, this presidential casting choice almost became a reality. The actor — who also serves as an executive producer on the Apple TV series — spoke of Obama’s potential involvement in Severance‘s currently-airing second season during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Stiller was eyeing the former president for a voiceover role in the premiere episode, which would have seen him play an animated Lumon Industries building in a training video shown to the severed employees.

“I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email,” Stiller said of his process in approaching Obama for the role. After sending the email, Stiller said he received a reply from the 44th president that was about as disheartening as anytime an Innie tries to escape Harmony Cobel. “‘Hey Ben, big fan of the show. Love season 1, can’t wait for season 2,’” Stiller relayed, “don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Of course, if anyone can use the excuse of a busy schedule, it’s the former president of the United States, but the Severance fan in me still laments what could’ve been a scene-stealing role. Who better to speak as an animated building than a man whose voice turns microphones into gold? Alas, it simply wasn’t meant to be, and eagle-eared fans will know that the voice role ultimately went to a person of equal caliber: Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves voicing the Lumon building 🤣 This was a cinematic masterpiece! But honestly, I’m not buying this whole situation, I think Lumon is lying about them being famous and the change in the company seems like smoking & mirrors. pic.twitter.com/5lNHOEyWQi — Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) January 17, 2025

Speaking of casting the John Wick star as the uncredited cameo, Severance creator Dan Erickson said last year that “we talked about a couple of different people for that role” (we now know who), adding that they wanted the voice “to be a very warm presence.” Warm, like a trained assassin with a dizzying number of movie kills? Or warm, like the loveable figurine Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4? I’m no showrunner, but I’m guessing it’s the latter.

In any case, it wouldn’t be the first time Obama has lent his voice for the small screen. He recently turned umpteenth microphones into gold as the narrator of Netflix’s five-episode nature documentary series, Our Oceans. Watch out, David Attenborough, he’s coming for your bag! Elsewhere, Higher Ground Productions — the company created by Obama and his wife, Michelle — has been behind other titles like Leave the World Behind and Rustin.

It goes without saying, but those projects are better than the ones the current president has starred in (ahem, The Celebrity Apprentice, ahem). Of course, Donald Trump almost reached Hollywood acclaim, at least vicariously, through Sebastian Stan’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of him in The Apprentice — but we’re guessing Obama likely would’ve secured Emmys gold had he appeared on Severance.

In other Severance news, Stiller recently shot down rumors of on-set tensions between the show’s creators, while its main castmates — Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro — appeared as part of a surprise pop-up in New York City ahead of the season two premiere. Needless to say, Obama wasn’t there.

