John Wick’s body count in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Each entry in the epic John Wick series has upped the violence level to ever more sickening heights. But Chapter 4 may just be the most murderous of all of John’s blood-spattered adventures.

The very first John Wick film involved the supremely skilled hitman taking out a selection of difficult-to-reason-with gangster types after they had killed his dog and messed with his beloved car. In all, the film had a mild but respectable kill count (compared to later entries), with John sending a mere 77 people to the afterlife.

John Wick: Chapter 2 saw John bring out his A-game when the still-angry assassin revoked the breathing rights of a whopping 128 bad guys. John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum had Keanu Reeves‘ character team up with the great Halle Berry. John’s kill count took a bit of a dip in this installment (possibly because Halle Berry’s Sofia was such a skilled murderer herself) but still amounted to 94.

"People who cling to death lives, people who cling to life dies"



John Wick 4 rises his on-screen confirmed kill count to 339.

With 140 in John Wick 4 alone l.



P.S. Yes, I counted.#JohnWick pic.twitter.com/eLyMxAh3yz — Rajesh (@Gifted_Geek) March 23, 2023

In John Wick: Chapter 4, John goes on a global mission to destroy The High Table (a shady group that he has found to be a real annoyance of late) – traveling to Paris, Japan, New York, and Berlin. According to some of those who have just seen the movie, his kill count may be a staggering 140 (making it the most violent entry to date). With a running time of nearly three hours, this is unsurprising. From the start, the viewer is in for a wild ride, with John coolly eliminating four goons in the first five minutes.

What is clear is that the ridiculous body count is pulling in record box office numbers, with the opening weekend of Chapter 4 being the highest-grossing of any in the series.