‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is already off to a record-breaking start at the box office

It looks like the projections were spot on, and John Wick: Chapter 4 has a real chance of becoming the franchise’s most profitable installment yet. The sequel’s rave reviews have definitely contributed to its incredibly positive box office numbers during Thursday’s previews, which paint an equally bright picture for the weekend ahead.

According to Deadline, industry estimates point towards Chapter 4 having made a staggering eight million dollars on Thursday — way ahead of its predecessor, which banked around six million. Based on these numbers, the Keanu Reeves-led action epic is on track to make anywhere between 60 and 70 million dollars during its opening weekend in the U.S., with international predictions shooting for $45 million. For comparison, the first John Wick made $88 million across its entire global theatrical run.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been widely available in theaters since Thursday and before in a number of countries around the world, including most of South America, Asia, and Europe, with the U.S. officially joining in on Friday. Despite being the fourth movie in the series, it’s likely to become its most successful not just in numbers, but in public opinion. After 175 professional reviews, Chapter 4 is enjoying a 95 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience’s metrics offering up even more love at 96 percent with over 500 verified ratings.

Baba Yaga’s fourth outing, directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, sees the assassin plotting his revenge against the High Table following the events of the previous film. Reeves is joined by Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne reprising their roles as Winston Scott and the Bowery King respectively, and Lance Reddick as Charon in what is one of his final roles. Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Scott Adkins also star.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available in theaters worldwide.