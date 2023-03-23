Lance Reddick shares love for the ‘John Wick’ family in one of his last interviews

Lance Reddick, entertainment icon and all-around great guy, was taken from fans far too soon. At the age of 60, Reddick was found in his Studio City home in Los Angeles before officially being pronounced dead on March 17.

A pillar of the John Wick franchise, and set to appear as Zeus in the upcoming Disney Plus adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians — Reddick’s range was wide, to say the least. Now, in a recently released interview with ComicBook, we are able to hear from the man himself in one of his final public appearances.

When asked about his relationship with one of his co-stars and fellow legend Ian McShane, Reddick had this to say about McShane and his character Winston.

“There’s a part of me that feels like he owes his life to Winston. So, he will give his life for him. When the developments that occur in the fourth installment happen… our bond is so tight, because it really is family, that it gives him the impetus for his journey throughout the fourth installment.”

Sharing a singular goal, the actors, stunt performers, and all the creatives behind the scenes don’t seem like co-workers; they seem like one big family. John Wick: Chapter 4 producer Erica Lee shared her thoughts on Reddick’s untimely passing, and his character — Charon.

“Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise,”

In the end, all anyone can do now is go see this (hopefully incredible) movie and bask in the glory of one of Reddick’s final performances.