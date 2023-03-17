‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick reportedly dead at 60

Lance Reddick, known for his work on The Wire, has reportedly died at the age of 60.

Reddick had been on a promotional tour for his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, in which he plays Charon, and was set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week. Per TMZ, Reddick was found dead in his home in Studio City early Friday morning. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, but it is reported that he passed away of natural causes.

Reddick has been on film and television since the ’90s and made a name for himself playing Detective Johnny Basil in the HBO crime drama Oz before getting cast as Cedric Daniel in The Wire. In addition to his film and television roles, Reddick is known for his voice acting and had recently played Thordak in The Legend of Vox Machina. Reddick also voiced characters in video games like Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn. He was also set to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus Percy Jackson series as the god Zeus.

Reddick was active on social media earlier this week and recently posted a picture of himself with his dogs at his Studio City home this past Wednesday.

A Baltimore native, Reddick earned his Bachelors in classical musical composition at the University of Rochester and received his Masters of Fine Arts at Yale University. Although he focused primarily on acting, Reddick didn’t forget his musical roots and released his debut album Contemplations & Remembrances in 2007.

He is survived by his spouse, Stephanie Day.