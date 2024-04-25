What is Jelly Roll’s real name?

Jelly Roll has taken the country music scene by storm in recent days. The singer/songwriter has brought a style all his own to the airwaves, blending hip-hop with American country music to form something that has led his fanbase to adore him to near-Beyoncé levels.

Recommended Videos

With a stage name like Jelly Roll, one must wonder: What is the performer’s real name, and how did his music moniker originate? Jelly Roll was actually born Jason Bradley DeFord on Dec. 4, 1984, in Antioch, Tennessee. The stage name he goes by to this day originates from his mother, who gave him the nickname “Jelly Roll,” or just plain old “Jelly.” In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the performer mentioned that if someone walked into the room right now and asked for “Jason,” he wouldn’t even look up. That’s how much his stage name has stuck with him over the years.

Jelly Roll has also mentioned that the nickname is a bit of a double-edged sword, as his mom gave it to him due to how she viewed his body type. This caused some mental health issues for him over the years, as some of his biggest struggles have stemmed from obesity and his physical health. Despite his name’s negative inception, Jelly Roll has gone on to have a successful run since early 2023, ultimately winning Male Video of the Year and Best Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Awards. Get used to hearing his name, because Jason Bradley DeFord Jelly Roll doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more