The best memes of Mike Lindell looking like he needs a better pillow

Its probably been awhile since you wasted any brain space on My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell. He was never truly relevant, but since Donald Trump left office, he’s faded far into the background.
That’s exactly where he belongs, but Lindell will do damn near anything to maintain a position in pop culture. Even if it lands him millions of dollars in debt after years of preaching distorted conspiracy theories. All that debt, combined with some shoddy sleep equipment, seems to finally be getting to the avid Trump supporter, who was recently seen at an event alongside a slew of his MAGA-minded peers.
His sunken eyes and exhausted demeanor became an instant topic of conversations, as denizens of the web wondered just what kind of pillow is contributing to Lindell’s sleepless appearance. Memes followed in short order, and people wasted no time in mocking the 62-year-old for inadvertently exposing just how terrible his infamous pillows really are.
The best Mike Lindell memes
Mike Lindell is known for exactly two things: His crappy, lumpy, sleep-depriving pillows, and his adamant support of Trump’s “stolen election” claims. That’s what landed him with a $5 million penalty back in 2023, and that loss, paired with Lindell’s use of his own awful product, seems to be wearing on the 62-year-old businessman.
A circulating image became instant meme fodder, as people compared Lindell to everyone from Beetlejuice to Paul Bearer, and poked fun at his utterly deceased appearance.
Jokes about the quality of My Pillow products were also quick to pop off, as people connected Lindell’s sleepless appearance back to his failing business.
Is this man okay? Someone check him for bites. He’s exactly the type that would put the safety of the entire group at risk just to save his own hide in a zombie apocalypse.
Even fantasy author Scott Lynch got in on the joke, advising Lindell to perhaps cut back on his daily intake of embalming fluid.
Some people even tossed in some business advice to give Lindell a boost, advising the spiraling CEO to offer up a pillow for Trump’s next court room nap. It will either serve as great advertising or keep the disgraced former president awake due to its uniquely uncomfortable nature. A win either way.
There are claims out there that the Lindell image is a Photoshop job, and that the businessman isn’t actually looking nearly so rough, but that won’t stop the meme train from chugging. People have set their sights on a new meme template, and no amount of pushback will stop them from dragging Lindell straight out of his early grave.