The best memes of Mike Lindell looking like he needs a better pillow

Its probably been awhile since you wasted any brain space on My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell. He was never truly relevant, but since Donald Trump left office, he’s faded far into the background.

That’s exactly where he belongs, but Lindell will do damn near anything to maintain a position in pop culture. Even if it lands him millions of dollars in debt after years of preaching distorted conspiracy theories. All that debt, combined with some shoddy sleep equipment, seems to finally be getting to the avid Trump supporter, who was recently seen at an event alongside a slew of his MAGA-minded peers.

His sunken eyes and exhausted demeanor became an instant topic of conversations, as denizens of the web wondered just what kind of pillow is contributing to Lindell’s sleepless appearance. Memes followed in short order, and people wasted no time in mocking the 62-year-old for inadvertently exposing just how terrible his infamous pillows really are.

The best Mike Lindell memes

RIP Mike Lindell, who apparently died like two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/PLS3MD7e3W — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 2, 2024

Mike Lindell is known for exactly two things: His crappy, lumpy, sleep-depriving pillows, and his adamant support of Trump’s “stolen election” claims. That’s what landed him with a $5 million penalty back in 2023, and that loss, paired with Lindell’s use of his own awful product, seems to be wearing on the 62-year-old businessman.

A circulating image became instant meme fodder, as people compared Lindell to everyone from Beetlejuice to Paul Bearer, and poked fun at his utterly deceased appearance.

Who wore it better:



Mike Lindell, Uncle Fester, Sheev Palpatine or Beetlejuice? pic.twitter.com/iQdQDdeoHy — Eric Champnella (@champnella) May 2, 2024

Mike Lindell don’t say it three times. pic.twitter.com/4ci1OJBIR8 — 🎭 Paris 🎭 (@weeweeparee) May 1, 2024

What I'd really like to know is if anyone has ever seen Mike Lindell and Paul Bearer in a room at the same time?! pic.twitter.com/eJNn93Le8m — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) May 3, 2024

I can’t tell if Mike Lindell looks like he needs an undertaker or wants to manage The Undertaker. https://t.co/Aiyc0EQgUp — Bryan Miller (@realbryanmiller) May 2, 2024

Jokes about the quality of My Pillow products were also quick to pop off, as people connected Lindell’s sleepless appearance back to his failing business.

OMG, Mike Lindell looks like one of the Walking Dead. Dude needs a better pillow. pic.twitter.com/THXSRfNbIE — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 2, 2024

DOCTOR: "You just need a good night's sleep. Have you ever heard of MyPillow?"



MIKE LINDELL [crying]: "But doctor—" pic.twitter.com/XG1BebhH4T — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) May 2, 2024

Mike Lindell's looking a little rough. A good night's sleep with a good pillow could make all the difference. pic.twitter.com/syoaq2sutV — James Reyes (@jamesreyes) May 3, 2024

Is this man okay? Someone check him for bites. He’s exactly the type that would put the safety of the entire group at risk just to save his own hide in a zombie apocalypse.

Mike Lindell lookin like the guy who’s been hiding his zombie bite from the group https://t.co/FMOlCKSP44 — F♯A♯∞, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) May 2, 2024

Even fantasy author Scott Lynch got in on the joke, advising Lindell to perhaps cut back on his daily intake of embalming fluid.

The ideal amount of embalming fluid to drink is always "none," but honest to god, whatever percentage Mike Lindell can manage to cut down would probably be an immediate benefit to him pic.twitter.com/d7Kj9VzH04 — Scott Lynch (@scottlynch78) May 2, 2024

Some people even tossed in some business advice to give Lindell a boost, advising the spiraling CEO to offer up a pillow for Trump’s next court room nap. It will either serve as great advertising or keep the disgraced former president awake due to its uniquely uncomfortable nature. A win either way.

Mike Lindell has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/GOSwqaqQZX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 30, 2024

Mike Lindell could do some good self promotion by giving Trump a pillow to take to the defense table. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) May 2, 2024

There are claims out there that the Lindell image is a Photoshop job, and that the businessman isn’t actually looking nearly so rough, but that won’t stop the meme train from chugging. People have set their sights on a new meme template, and no amount of pushback will stop them from dragging Lindell straight out of his early grave.

