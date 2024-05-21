Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Boxing WAGs Association
What happened to Eric from ‘Vanderpump Villa’?

The allegations threaten to overshadow the series altogether.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|
Published: May 21, 2024 01:38 pm

Content advisory: This article contains mentions and images of domestic abuse. Please read with caution.

Vanderpump Villa, the new Hulu reality series from Lisa Vanderpump, was an instant hit when it premiered in April. It seems that Madame Vanderpump is looking to strike gold twice by using the tried-and-true formula for reality TV success. The show follows a group of staff members working at Vanderpump’s luxurious French villa, Château Rosabelle. While the first season delivered plenty of drama between the young and headstrong cast, it was the allegations surrounding one star that really got people talking.

Eric Funderwhite was introduced as the chateau manager, responsible for overseeing the running of the villa. The 37-year-old quickly became a central figure, getting close with several of his co-workers including Hannah Fouch and Emily Kovacs. Viewers also endearingly know him as the man who took every opportunity he could get to live out his unfulfilled fantasies of being a gigolo, and who would get up at the crack of dawn to watch the sunrise and meditate with goats. However, Eric’s blossoming reality TV stardom was overshadowed when disturbing claims about his past came to light.

What are the allegations surrounding Eric from Vanderpump Villa?

Just before the Vanderpump Villa reunion filmed in mid-April, news broke that Eric’s ex-girlfriend had previously filed for a temporary restraining order against him in 2020. The anonymous woman alleged that Eric had been physically and verbally abusive during their relationship from 2017 to 2022. Court documents included photos appearing to show injuries she had sustained.

While the restraining order was dismissed after a month due to a lack of further court appearances, the situation were serious enough for producers to take action. When the cast reunited, host Karamo Brown announced that Eric had been banned from attending over the resurfaced abuse claims, despite no formal charges being laid.

Photo via The US Sun

Lisa Vanderpump offered a brief statement, saying:

“While that allegation was dismissed in short order and no further action taken, we thought it best that Eric not be here today. To keep the focus on the reason why we are here today – and that is getting the staff together to serve some tea.”

Lisa Vanderpump
Photo via YouTube/Hulu

Eric didn’t respond to requests for comment at the time. He had previously mentioned on the show that he was newly divorced, but didn’t provide any other details about his past relationships. The reunion still went ahead without Eric, with the other cast members quizzed over his alleged inappropriate behavior on the show. Hannah and Emily admitted to developing close connections with their co-star, leaving Hannah’s on-again/off-again beau Marciano, visibly annoyed.

With allegations of this magnitude overshadowing the show, Eric’s future on Vanderpump Villa is very much in doubt should it even get renewed for season 2. An insider claims producers were “furious” when they learned of Eric’s restraining order history and that he will likely not be invited back. Lisa has also teased wanting an entirely new group of employees if they return to Château Rosabelle.

Photo via YouTube/Hulu

I guess only time will tell if Vanderpump Villa gets a second season renewal, or if it could potentially replace the aging Vanderpump Rules franchise on Bravo. But one thing is clear: The Eric situation has definitely cast a dark cloud over the show’s success that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being
abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at
1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners
can also text “START” to the number 88788.

