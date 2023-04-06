Mark Hamill 007s the hell out of Mike Lindell’s pillows resting on Donald Trump’s imaginary 2024 win

If one thing has been confirmed beyond a shred of doubt, it’s that Mark Hamill doesn’t need a lightsaber to rip someone a new one. And this time, it’s Mike Lindell, prominent Donald Trump supporter and CEO of bedding manufacturer My Pillow Guy, at the receiving end of Hamill’s flawless skewering.

Lindell recently dished that Trump’s indictment “solidifies the 2024 election” in his favor and “unified the people.” He also took a page out of Trump’s “exemplary” storytelling capabilities — where “big strong guys” are moved to tears at the mere sight of him — as apparently, Lindell had a chat with liberal Democrats who told him they found the entire legal investigation against the ex-POTUS a “sham,” and are thus supporting him now.

Because saying “what a load of crap” wouldn’t have been nearly as effective, Mark Hamill did what he does best — deliver the most savage burn possible.

He also claimed George Lazenby was the best James Bond. https://t.co/HN9qSubwCB — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 6, 2023

For those non-James Bond fans — or even the 007 diehards who weren’t aware (for good reason) — George Lazenby played the spy once, and sits in the deepest pits of all those listicles ranking the worst Bond performances. While there are a few infamous opinion-holders who vehemently state Lazenby did a decent job as Bond — anyone else seeing the resemblance with Trump supporters? — the majority maintain that it is a good thing that On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was the only Bond film starring the Aussie actor. A lame duck Bond, if you will.

Only Mark Hamill could have found such a sly way to underline the nonsensical chatter spewed by Lindell, and by bypassing his comments about Trump and his indictment, brought him from the heights of delusion right back to Earth.