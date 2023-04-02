Eric Trump one-ups his father’s ‘fantasies’ by claiming people were ‘giving me hugs’ after news of Trump’s indictment broke

If you have listened to enough Donald Trump speeches, you know that according to him the streets of America are filled with “big strong guys” crying and waiting to thank him for “saving” America. But while senior Trump only has stories of supporters being moved to tears at the mere sight of him, his son Eric Trump stepped up his tales when he recently addressed the news of his father’s indictment.

Junior Trump appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend and passionately talked about how his family has been “attacked from moment number one” and claimed that the Manhattan district attorney office “didn’t find a damn thing” against his father. But what really matters is his account of where he was when the news of Trump getting indicted by the grand jury broke – the plane, of course, his usual spot. And oh, a “commercial” one to be precise.

Apparently, as soon as everyone heard that Trump was found guilty, “people were coming up to me, giving me hugs.”

“The support is unbelievable out there because people understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic. They’ve made a mockery of our legal system in this country.”

All that was missing this time was Eric Trump claiming that these “people” had tears in their eyes. Just like his father, he also loves rehashing the same story. In fact, something similar happened back in 2021 when he told Fox News how random strangers have “come up to me on the street in the last week and given me hugs saying, ‘We miss him so much’ – I mean, literally sometimes, Sean, with tears in their eyes – ‘We miss the man so much’.”

Eric Trump says random people in the street hug him with tears in their eyes and tell him how much they miss his father pic.twitter.com/EF8cKSmhmI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2021

Given the fact that Eric just loves repeating the same story, like daddy dearest, his attempts at coaxing an emotional reaction from the masses over Trump’s indictment with the anecdote didn’t exactly work.

Ever notice that most of Eric's fantasies involve people just coming up to him and giving him a hug? It would be funny if it wasn't so sad.



Eric Trump says people hug him after news of his father's indictment broke. https://t.co/H0dofaiEhH — Covie (@covie_93) April 2, 2023

No. They weren’t. Do you know how I know Eric Trump is lying? His lips were moving. — Joyce Kehoe (@JoyceKehoe) April 2, 2023

Poor Eric Trump so stupid he doesn’t realize his words are recorded each time he tells the same story 🤣 — Truthtalker (@Brotatopics) April 2, 2023

I was on a commercial flight last Thursday, and lucky enough to share it with “The Eric Trump” and soon after, the news broke his dad was indicted, and we all just lined up in the aisle and took turns, just hugging the fuck outta that sad clown. — @Brundle_Fly 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@brundle_fly) April 2, 2023

During the interview, he also protested that his father was indicted for an NDA. And according to Junior Trump, getting someone to sign a non-disclosure agreement is something “every person in the world does.” Well, he conveniently forgets that the one getting the NDA signed was running for president at the time and had the document in place to buy the silence of an adult film star with whom he had an alleged affair years ago. Not really the same thing, Eric.