NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media with attorney Todd Blanche at the end of the day during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7, 2024 in New York City. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges.
Photo by Sarah Yenesel-Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Aw, Donald Trump is experiencing the consequences of his actions and says it’s ‘a really bad feeling’

Do you hear that? It's the sound of the world's smallest violin.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 8, 2024 12:27 pm

What is the worst possible thing that could happen to Donald Trump? I think many of his critics out there could probably entertain themselves imagining some of them, but for the man himself it’s apparently being told to shut the hell up.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to his constant disparaging comments about key personnel to do with his hush-money trial on social media, Trump has been infamously slapped with a gag order, which could see him thrown in jail if he continues to break it. For the orange Lorax offspring himself, being the subject of a criminal trial in the first place is nowhere near as demoralizing as being forbidden from yapping all kinds of inane nonsense about it online.

The GOPfather took to Truth Social (aka Twitter without a conscience — no, wait, that’s just Elon Musk’s Twitter) to vent his frustrations on May 8. “It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you,” Trump whines, before growing more unhinged and incoherent from there.

Donald Trump May 8 Truth Social post
Screenshot via Truth Social

I’ll spare myself the chore of repeating the full thing, as you can read the above image if you have the stomach for it, but one highlight includes blasting the judge who could send him down as “Corrupt and Highly Conflicted,” which seems like a super-smart thing to do. Also, Trump accusing his enemies of having a “Fascist mindset” is a bit like Adolf Hitler mocking someone else’s mustache.

My personal favorite line, though? “It is a sophisticated hit job on Crooked Biden’s Political Opponent, ME!” The desperation inherent in those words is palpable — it’s like he’s trying to convince us that he’s still an actual bonafide politician and not just someone with impulse control issues whose past crimes are coming back to bite him on the diapered derriere.

The muddled missive ends with a string of meaningless jingoistic phrases typed in all caps, which give off the impression that he was screaming them as he was hauled out of the court in a straight-jacket. Sadly, that hasn’t actually happened yet but give it time. This trial is going to drag on and on, so there’s plenty of space for Trump to keep digging his own grave, or write his own sentence, one bizarre utterance at a time.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'