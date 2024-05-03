President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 3, 2024 in New York City/Pig in corral on a farm in Briones, California, June 5, 2022.
Can you spot the difference between Donald ‘I have beautiful blue eyes’ Trump and a wild pig?

We always knew Trump was a huge boar, but now it's official.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
May 3, 2024

“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”

George Orwell knew that he was making some barbed political commentary when he wrote that legendary final line to his 1954 fable Animal Farm, but he could never have guessed just how prophetic his words would turn out to be. For here we are, exactly 70 years later, and we have a former, and potential future, President that we genuinely cannot tell apart from a pot-bellied hog.

Donald Trump went viral for all the wrong reasons when he attempted to shut down stories that he had fallen asleep during his hush money trial on Truth Social. “I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!” he claimed. And you can bet the Internet did not like that comment slide.

Trump has told some ginormous lies in his time, but this may just be the biggest, um, porky of them all. Forget “beautiful,” even “blue” isn’t a fair adjective to describe POTUS 45’s ocular organs. Inspecting a close-up of one of his eyesockets is like looking at the Eye of Sauron, relocated into a lumpen orange Jello mold that’s been left outside the refrigerator so long it’s sprouted hairs.

Or, another way to put it, it’s actually a struggle to tell Trump’s eyeball apart from that of a pig. See for yourselves:

Honestly, is it actually safe for Trump to choose Kristi Noem as his running mate? We know she likes to shoot dogs and goats… Do we know how she feels about pigs?

In actual fact, there’s probably more in common between Trump and his unlikely twin than just their matching peepers. For starters, they apparently both wallow around in their own filth. Yes, it’s worth pointing out that, although our porcine ex-president felt compelled to combat rumors that he’d nodded off in court, it appears that he’s entirely OK with all those stories about him needing to wear diapers doing the rounds, as he’s yet to raise a hoof against them.

But, sure, Donny, you go ahead and try and convince us you have “beautiful blue eyes,” in a paltry attempt to distract us from all your dirty secrets finally coming out in court. What a swine.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'