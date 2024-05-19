‘I can’t live like this anymore’: Woman rips into her husband over the color of their toilet water, but the internet has his back

A woman has gone viral on social media after posting a TikTok featuring incredibly harsh criticism of her husband.

Recommended Videos

The video, the original of which has now been deleted, showed the lady going crazy over the fact that her spouse had put a hygienic disc into their toilet, which had made the water turn blue.

Thankfully, it remains online because many people have included it in their response and reaction videos, such as user emilywking, whose version we have included below.

The two-minute and 41-second video shows the woman, user jenn_lyles, telling her followers she’d just gotten into the biggest fight of her 17-year marriage over toilet water before asking them, “You tell me if I’m overreacting.”

She then explains that her husband is great at cleaning the house whenever she’s out. However, returning from a recent venture, she said she discovered he’d been out and purchased a hygiene product that turned the water blue. She did not like this and described it as “like we live at a 7-Eleven or something.”

What happened next — did the feud escalate?

Rather predictably, the internet fired back, telling her how ridiculous she was, prompting the deletion of the original video. However, jenn_lyles has responded with a new video, which remains online, in which she admirably admits she made a mistake.

The 41-second video opens with the line, “I was wrong,” followed by “I have been humbled.”

She then admits she has apologized to her husband over the incident, which he graciously accepts, before telling the world, “We’re fine.” She then shows footage of him working in their garden and tells her followers, “He’s great.”

Social media can be strange, but a post about an argument between a married couple over blue toilet water is particularly bizarre. Still, at least the silly situation was resolved peacefully.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more