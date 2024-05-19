‘The definition of sweet karma’: Rudy Giuliani’s 200 guests at 80th birthday bash can confirm his invisibility cloak doesn’t work

If you’re going to spend your golden years trying to undermine democracy and prop up a narcissistic man-child, don’t be surprised when the universe decides to crash your birthday party with a dose of cold, hard reality.

Recommended Videos

Leading up to his octogenarian celebration, Rudy Giuliani seemed to channel his inner Frank Abagnale from Catch Me If You Can. There he was, gallivanting across social media, taunting Arizona officials with the zest of a young con artist. Rudy must have felt untouchable, invincible even…

…but as Frank eventually learns, the game of tag always ends with someone being ‘it’.

So while he was celebrating his 80th birthday with Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and 75 MAGA guests, Rudy Giuliani was finally served with the Arizona indictment for their criminal conspiracy to overturn our 2020 election. — Now that’s what I call the definition of sweet karma. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) May 18, 2024

As the party in Palm Beach, Florida, hit its peak, with 200 of Rudy’s closest political has-beens and wannabes, the grandpa was served with indictment with a lot of smiles, which let’s be honest, were probably the only genuine thing seen at the party. Guests at the party included notable figures like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, who watched the last of Trump’s 18 co-defendants receive the unwelcome surprise.

Rudy Giuliani's process server SANG Happy Birthday to him.



And then served him. pic.twitter.com/Ik6jzrOboM — Lazarus Long (@LazarusLong13) May 19, 2024

Now, if you’re wondering what exactly Rudy got served for, let’s rewind a bit. The Arizona indictment accuses him and others (Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark…the list goes on) of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

At the heart of this case is the former Mayor’s infamous “trial by combat” speech, delivered to a frenzied crowd just before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, where Giuliani fervently declared:

“Over the next ten days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent, and if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So, let’s have trial by combat.”

Giuliani’s words that day were the ravings of a ghoulish figure spewing dangerous nonsense in service of his orange overlord. Yes, a ghoul. I’m not even kidding. Remember his unhinged appearance on Fox News? As his hair dye dripped down his face, we got to see the sweaty, rotting, desperate ghoul beneath.

Rudy sweating gravy and still hoping to get paid 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/juSewedIpY — Kelly D 🟦🟧 (@KellDA) March 22, 2024

His law licenses in New York and Washington, D.C., have since been suspended, and now it seems that Giuliani’s mouth has finally caught up with him. It’s the perfect example of how karma can come back to bite you when you “least expect it.”

Giuliani’s birthday beating serves as a long-overdue reality check to the red sycophants. With Trump already busy farting around and spending his days in court, it’s clear that the walls of their fantasy world are crumbling. For far too long, the Republicans have been living in an alternate universe. Now it’s anyone’s guess how the saga will end for them.

Anyways, Happy birthday, Rudy. You’re finally getting the gift you so richly deserve – accountability.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more