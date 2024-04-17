‘Trump farted’: Did Donald Trump fart in court?

It seems that everywhere Donald Trump, the former President and current defendant, goes, a miasma of scandal follows that just won’t dissipate.
The internet is currently in the throes of a collective giggle fit over allegations that Donald J. Trump may have may have dealt it – “it” being a rogue fart – in the middle of his criminal trial in New York on April 15, 2024. With all the serious allegations swirling around Trump, from hush money payments to classified document scandals to election interference, a little courtroom gas is hardly the most shocking development.
Indeed, Trump farting in court is the most on-brand thing he would have ever done. It’s a fitting metaphor for the hot air that’s defined so much of Trump’s political career.
However, it seems that Trump’s alleged gassy moment has overshadowed the fact that he struggled to keep his eyes open during the proceedings. The former President is facing a staggering 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments, which date back to 2016 when Trump allegedly arranged for his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels just before the presidential election.
As the jury selection for Trump’s trial gets underway, this is the first time in history that a sitting or former President has faced criminal charges. The world is watching, but apparently, so is Trump’s digestive system. One can only imagine the discomfort Trump is having for being on the trial. Perhaps the stress and pressure of the moment got to him, and his body betrayed him with an ill-timed release of gas.
Now, to be clear, we can’t say for sure if Trump may have let one rip in the court– the courtroom reporters haven’t confirmed on the matter either. There’s no hard evidence (as cameras were banned, and thankfully, so were microphones), but that hasn’t stopped the speculation from running rampant. After all, this is a man who once bragged that his nuclear button was bigger than Kim Jong Un’s – is a little courtroom crop-dusting really beyond the realm of possibility?
Jokes apart – it’s not hard to see why the rumor has gained so much traction. Trump has long been a figure of ridicule. The image of him farting in front of a judge and jury is just too irresistible for many to pass up, and as his criminal trial progresses, you can expect a few more rumored noxious fumes and bodily functions.