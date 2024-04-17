Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during the second day of his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 16, 2024 in New York City. Jury selection continues in the criminal trial of the former president, who faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. This is the first-ever criminal trial against a former president of the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘Trump farted’: Did Donald Trump fart in court?

A literal trump card played at the most inappropriate moment.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 04:04 am

It seems that everywhere Donald Trump, the former President and current defendant, goes, a miasma of scandal follows that just won’t dissipate.

Recommended Videos

The internet is currently in the throes of a collective giggle fit over allegations that Donald J. Trump may have may have dealt it – “it” being a rogue fart – in the middle of his criminal trial in New York on April 15, 2024.  With all the serious allegations swirling around Trump, from hush money payments to classified document scandals to election interference, a little courtroom gas is hardly the most shocking development. 

Indeed, Trump farting in court is the most on-brand thing he would have ever done. It’s a fitting metaphor for the hot air that’s defined so much of Trump’s political career.

However, it seems that Trump’s alleged gassy moment has overshadowed the fact that he struggled to keep his eyes open during the proceedings. The former President is facing a staggering 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments, which date back to 2016 when Trump allegedly arranged for his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels just before the presidential election.

As the jury selection for Trump’s trial gets underway, this is the first time in history that a sitting or former President has faced criminal charges. The world is watching, but apparently, so is Trump’s digestive system. One can only imagine the discomfort Trump is having for being on the trial. Perhaps the stress and pressure of the moment got to him, and his body betrayed him with an ill-timed release of gas.

Now, to be clear, we can’t say for sure if Trump may have let one rip in the court– the courtroom reporters haven’t confirmed on the matter either. There’s no hard evidence (as cameras were banned, and thankfully, so were microphones), but that hasn’t stopped the speculation from running rampant. After all, this is a man who once bragged that his nuclear button was bigger than Kim Jong Un’s – is a little courtroom crop-dusting really beyond the realm of possibility?

Jokes apart – it’s not hard to see why the rumor has gained so much traction. Trump has long been a figure of ridicule. The image of him farting in front of a judge and jury is just too irresistible for many to pass up, and as his criminal trial progresses, you can expect a few more rumored noxious fumes and bodily functions.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Politics
Politics
What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Iran attacks Israel: World War 3 rumors, explained
A red stop sign converted to read 'STOP THE WAR' in Brussels, Belgium, 2024.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Iran attacks Israel: World War 3 rumors, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Why is Donald Trump on trial? The hush money lawsuit, explained
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
Why is Donald Trump on trial? The hush money lawsuit, explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Donald Trump family Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Politics
Politics
What happened to Salman Rushdie?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Iran attacks Israel: World War 3 rumors, explained
A red stop sign converted to read 'STOP THE WAR' in Brussels, Belgium, 2024.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Iran attacks Israel: World War 3 rumors, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Why is Donald Trump on trial? The hush money lawsuit, explained
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
Why is Donald Trump on trial? The hush money lawsuit, explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Donald Trump family Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 16, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.