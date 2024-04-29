Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd attend Carrie Fisher's Posthumous Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mark Hamill admits what he’d do if his neighbor had hundreds of Trump signs on the front lawn

Sadly, it doesn't involve a lightsaber
Published: Apr 29, 2024 04:16 pm

Mark Hamill continues to be a reasonable voice on Elon Musk’s increasingly unhinged vanity project, Twitter/X.

With far-right (and often Nazi) talking points just as rife as medical disinformation on the once successful site, it’s no surprise to see an uptick in all kinds of terrible content.

Hamill, like Stephen King, is still heavily active on the site, and is putting his considerable fame (and the good will that playing one of pop cultures biggest characters) behind anti-Trump messaging. In recent weeks that’s meant pointing out that the Supreme Court has a duty not to allow Trump immunity after his attempts to commit an insurrection, which is a depressingly controversial topic in what is allegedly a democracy.

While Hamill still posts about work and industry events (and, of course, Star Wars), the majority of his feed has become quite political. Thankfully, he’s still able to display his pithy ways, most recently with a response to a question that is unfortunately all too familiar to many sane Americans deep in red-state areas.

When asked what he would do if his neighbor had a sea of Trump signs sweeping over their yard, Hamill simply responded that he would “move,” which is pretty much what we’d imagine most normal people would do.

Trump isn’t the only right wing blowhard who is surrounded by yes-men that Hamill has taken on this week. He was one of the many users who responded gleefully to Twitter/X owner Elon Musk’s post about whether the original, iconic name for the site was better than his rebrand.

Musk has famously been trying to call things “x” his whole life, which is another sign of the fact he never mentally made it past being a teenager who thinks having a bath is overkill. The vast majority of the site seems to disagree with Musk, which is pretty impressive considering how many pro-Elon bots now infest it. But when one choice is obviously better than the other, it seems even the bots can’t stop the truth from winning out.

We have no doubt that Hamill will continue to pillory the increasingly unhinged Republican party as we near the upcoming election, and it’s good to see someone of his stature actually taking a stand and not being afraid to discuss politics. While he of course doesn’t really need to work again, the derangment of certain Trump fans means that speaking up might even put his life at risk, so he still deserves some credit. And, with any luck, he’ll also avoid living next to a crazed MAGA lover.

Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.