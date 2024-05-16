Sen. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) (R) listens to House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) talk to reporters about the federal debt limit during a news conference caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) (L) at the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Lauren ‘I didn’t go to my son’s court date’ Boebert spent a full day talking about gagging, because what else would she be doing?

Perhaps if she hadn't been kicked out of a theater for feeling up her date, innuendos wouldn't fly every time she opened her mou
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: May 16, 2024 04:18 pm

Is there a more embarrassing politician than Lauren Boebert?

Recommended Videos

The Republican Party has spent the last few years becoming more and more unhinged as it contorts itself into a Donald Trump-shaped institution, and as a result, each of its members seems to become as dangerously ill-informed and angry as the orange leader himself. Yet, when it comes to this contortion of reality and decency, few have reached the heights of Boebert, nor been so consistent in their buffoonery.

Fresh from ignoring her son’s court date, and just months after she and a date were removed from a performance of Beetlejuice because the politician was vaping and groping her companion in the very public theater, Boebert is back with a vengeance.

The politician had a quiet few months after she nearly lost her seat at the last election. The race between the incumbent Boebert and her Democratic challenger was incredibly close, which is no mean feat considering it was in a part of Colorado that’s so red it could be Mars. However, she has recently switched districts and is in the middle of being primaried, and if she wins it will be an easy return to Congress. So, it seems she has her wind in her sails, and is back in the news because of the ridiculous things she says or posts online, instead of because of her criminal family or her own criminal behavior.

One of her recent tweets laments the fact that Donald Trump is currently under a gag order. The former Apprentice host and alleged wearer of adult diapers was ordered by a judge to stop attacking people related to one of the many, many legal cases Trump is currently embroiled in. Trump, who famously has the intellect, temperament, and vocabulary of an angry toddler, has broken the order numerous times. Yet he remains a free man, which many believe is indicative of America’s broken, two-tiered justice system.

However, for a number of conservatives, their de facto dictator having to face even the most minute of consequences is a sin akin to sexually abusing children. Except, you know, Trump did that too, and they claim it never happened. Boebert’s post mentions the gag order, and references herself as not having “been gagged.” Given her previous exhibitionary and inappropriate behavior, it’s not hard to see why this led to a slew of jokes at her expense.

Of course, instead of defending Trump, Boebert could have been supporting her son, who last month was arrested and bailed out after a petty crime spree. Then again, if she was a decent mother, he might not have ended up in court in the first place. Really, she and Trump deserve each other.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
Cardi B
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article Why does Mitt Romney think President Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump?
Donald Trump and Mitt Romney
Category: Politics
Politics
Why does Mitt Romney think President Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Trans Day of Visibility
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 16, 2024
Read Article You can now check Lauren Boebert choosing Donald Trump over her own son off of your 2024 bingo card
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) holds her grandchild as she speaks to reporters upon arrival to a House Republican Conference meeting on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House is working through a Continuing Resolution presented by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) to avoid government shutdown on November 17.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
You can now check Lauren Boebert choosing Donald Trump over her own son off of your 2024 bingo card
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: President Barack Obama presents author Stephen King with the 2014 National Medal of Arts at The White House on September 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
Cardi B
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article Why does Mitt Romney think President Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump?
Donald Trump and Mitt Romney
Category: Politics
Politics
Why does Mitt Romney think President Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Trans Day of Visibility
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 16, 2024
Read Article You can now check Lauren Boebert choosing Donald Trump over her own son off of your 2024 bingo card
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) holds her grandchild as she speaks to reporters upon arrival to a House Republican Conference meeting on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House is working through a Continuing Resolution presented by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) to avoid government shutdown on November 17.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
You can now check Lauren Boebert choosing Donald Trump over her own son off of your 2024 bingo card
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: President Barack Obama presents author Stephen King with the 2014 National Medal of Arts at The White House on September 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King has 2 questions for you, and both are more important than ‘did Donald Trump fart in court again today?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Author
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.