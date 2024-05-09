Despite the fact that pretty much everybody has already stopped listening to the absolute drivel spewing from Lauren Boebert’s mouth, she continues to scream into the void hoping against hope that the void will answer.

You’d think her energy would be better spent trying to save her son from a possible prison sentence, but ol’ Boebert is still busy trying to convince the world (and herself) that she’s a real politician. Of course, it’s not really working out for her as the approval ratings for her Colorado district are poor to put it kindly; she’s also running out of funds and just clearly isn’t having good time right now, you hear that? That’s the sound of the world’s smallest violin.

Lauren Boebert’s border rant

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anyways, she’s pulling out all the stops to try and win back some support, and by “pulling out all the stops” I mean she’s running her mouth and going full on racist over on X (formerly Twitter). In the post she took aim at the Hope Has No Borders and Mile High United Way charities that encourage people to house migrants if they’re able, there’s a hotline that volunteers can call to offer a place for migrants to stay. Honestly, it’s difficult to see why someone would have an issue with people voluntarily offering housing for migrants that are struggling, but then again, Boebert is a heartless swamp monster after all.

Denver has now opened a hotline for residents to call and offer up their own homes to illegals.



If you have extra space, you’re encouraged to host a “migrant” for some time.



This is the most asinine and ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.



We need to close the damn border and… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 7, 2024

I can assure you, Lauren, the only “joke” in this situation is you. Time and time again people have proven that they really just don’t care for what Boebert has to say, even Republican voters have turned their backs on her, and yet, she just will not shut up. Of course, she’s not the only Republican incapable of closing her mouth, maybe it’s a requirement for joining the party?

According to an article from NewsWeek, the charities have reported that many people actually want to help migrants. Can you imagine that? People actually wanting to help those less fortunate than themselves? Couldn’t be Lauren. Regardless, the replies to her nasty post all pretty much said the same thing.

Leave it up to a christian to be upset about ppl opening up their homes to the less fortunate.

STFU! 🖕 Don’t you have some wieners to polish?

How much are they offering to house your criminal son?

In a way you have to give Lauren some credit, I’ve never seen people more united than when they band together to tell this woman to shut her mouth. Her backwards views clearly aren’t welcome anywhere but the swamp she crawled out of. At this point she’s almost entirely irrelevant; in fact, the height of her career was probably the time she was filmed groping a guy’s genitals in the theater.

