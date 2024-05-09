WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: House Freedom Caucus memebers (L-R) Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) announce they would oppose the deal to raise the debt limit during a news conference with fellow caucus members outside the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The conservative lawmakers urged their fellow House Republicans to vote against the compromise between Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden that would avert a government default.
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Lauren ‘my son is a criminal’ Boebert says we need to close the border, but the jury’s still out on how to close her mouth

Every time she opens her mouth it attracts flies.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 9, 2024 07:36 am

Despite the fact that pretty much everybody has already stopped listening to the absolute drivel spewing from Lauren Boebert’s mouth, she continues to scream into the void hoping against hope that the void will answer.

You’d think her energy would be better spent trying to save her son from a possible prison sentence, but ol’ Boebert is still busy trying to convince the world (and herself) that she’s a real politician. Of course, it’s not really working out for her as the approval ratings for her Colorado district are poor to put it kindly; she’s also running out of funds and just clearly isn’t having good time right now, you hear that? That’s the sound of the world’s smallest violin. 

Lauren Boebert’s border rant

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CA) arrives to a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2023 in Washington, The House Republicans continue to debate their pick for Speaker after their initial nominee, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), failed to secure the number of votes needed. The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on a replacement for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he was ousted last week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anyways, she’s pulling out all the stops to try and win back some support, and by “pulling out all the stops” I mean she’s running her mouth and going full on racist over on X (formerly Twitter). In the post she took aim at the Hope Has No Borders and Mile High United Way charities that encourage people to house migrants if they’re able, there’s a hotline that volunteers can call to offer a place for migrants to stay. Honestly, it’s difficult to see why someone would have an issue with people voluntarily offering housing for migrants that are struggling, but then again, Boebert is a heartless swamp monster after all.

I can assure you, Lauren, the only “joke” in this situation is you. Time and time again people have proven that they really just don’t care for what Boebert has to say, even Republican voters have turned their backs on her, and yet, she just will not shut up. Of course, she’s not the only Republican incapable of closing her mouth, maybe it’s a requirement for joining the party?

According to an article from NewsWeek, the charities have reported that many people actually want to help migrants. Can you imagine that? People actually wanting to help those less fortunate than themselves? Couldn’t be Lauren. Regardless, the replies to her nasty post all pretty much said the same thing.

Leave it up to a christian to be upset about ppl opening up their homes to the less fortunate.

STFU! 🖕

Don’t you have some wieners to polish?

How much are they offering to house your criminal son?

In a way you have to give Lauren some credit, I’ve never seen people more united than when they band together to tell this woman to shut her mouth. Her backwards views clearly aren’t welcome anywhere but the swamp she crawled out of. At this point she’s almost entirely irrelevant; in fact, the height of her career was probably the time she was filmed groping a guy’s genitals in the theater.

