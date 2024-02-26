Rep Lauren Boebert‘s (R-CO) attempts to district-hop in order to secure another term in Congress isn’t quite working out as planned.

The vacuous Colorado congresswoman has a solid three years of experience on the job, having first secured her position as the representative for Colorado’s third district in 2021, but her tenure may be coming to an end in 2024. She certainly won’t end the year in Colorado’s third district, and whether or not she’ll retain any position in Congress is still up to debate. Boebert made the decision to shift from the state’s third district to its much more right-leaning fourth, out of fears she couldn’t secure another victory in her original district. As it turns out, even jumping districts may not be enough to secure her another term, as even constituents in the fourth district are rejecting the idea of a Boebert victory.

Boebert’s approval in her fresh district is just as woefully low as one would expect for someone with exactly zero positive impact on the state. During her time in office, all Boebert’s accomplished is a slew of failed impeachment measures, flopped bills, and a reputation for inappropriate behavior in public places.

That reputation may finally catch up to her when Colorado’s fourth district votes, according to new polling. Almost 50% of the district is decidedly against the idea of Boebert’s big move, and those that do support the 37-year-old politician are few in numbers. 46% of voters in the district say they would not vote for a freshly-relocated candidate, and another 33% remain uncertain where it comes to Boebert, according to Newsweek. That leaves only 22% of the district in Boebert’s corner, which is far from enough to secure her a victory.

Boebert losing out in her new district would, at the end of the day, have almost no impact on America’s political sphere, because — apart from viral meme fodder and groping people in public — Boebert’s actually contributed nothing to this country. She’s certainly tried — introducing countless bills and resolutions only to see them slapped down — but all Colorado will be left with, following her embarrassing tenure in office, is a new reputation for bad decision making.